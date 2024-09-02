This autumn, BRB presents the World Premiere of Luna, a 2-act full-length, abstract ballet in six movements, which forms the final part of Carlos’s Birmingham Trilogy – City of a Thousand Trades + Black Sabbath – The Ballet + Luna.

This new work is inspired by the pioneering and socially enterprising women of Birmingham who have contributed to the shape of the city that Birmingham Royal Ballet calls home.

Drawing inspiration from the book Once Upon a Time in Birmingham: Women Who Dare to Dream by Louise Palfreyman, it features an all-female, international creative team, including Choreographers Iratxe Ansa (Spain); Wubkje Kuindersma (Netherlands); Seeta Patel (UK); Arielle Smith (UK); Thais Suárez (Cuba); with music composed by Kate Whitley (UK). Costume Design is by Imaan Ashraf, Projection Design by Hayley Egan and Lighting Design by Emma Jones.

Across 6 scenes the creative team is exploring contemporary, universal themes including matriarchal roles in society, education, family relationships, female empowerment, overcoming adversity, and community. The World Premiere will be at Birmingham Hippodrome (3-5 October) before it has its London premiere at Sadler’s Wells (22-23 October).

Act 1 Scene 1 Terra by Wubkje Kuindersma, features sixteen dancers (8 couples), a specially recruited Children’s Choir; Soprano xxx and Bass singer xxxxx; with music by Kate Whitely. Using the moon as a symbol for the circle of life, this scene explores the responsibility we all have towards the environment we live in and the need to empower others and future generations through education.

Act 1 Scene 2 Enlightenment is choreographed by Seeta Patel for 5 female dancers and features a brand new commission from composer Kate Whitely. This section picks up on how education is a powerful force for good and can open our minds and hearts; how knowledge can unlock the power of possibility for our future. This scene is about ‘Girls Daring to Dreaming Big’ and also features animations drawn by local schoolchildren.

Act 1 Scene 3, Overcoming Adversity by Thais Suarez, is a pas de deux set up Faure’s Requiem which has been arranged for orchestra, soprano and bass. This section focuses on the theme of transforming adversity into inspiration. Exploring how the city’s women can become extraordinary through the challenges they face and the courage they show to achieve the impossible. Highlighting the importance of love and protection that citizens can offer the piece will look at Birmingham as a city that can regenerate itself..​

Act 2 scene 1 Empowerment / Daring Together by Arielle Smith features 8 female dancers as well as the Children’s Choir and Kate Whitely’s music (There is Silence and Autumn Songs). Starting with a solo dancer the piece builds to its cast of 8 as the music swells.​

Act 2 Scene 2: Into the Light by Iratxe Ansa includes 8 male dancers and one solo female dancer and looks at the challenges of Female oppression and how many of the characters of the book have overcome adversity.

For the final scene – Act 2 Scene 3 – Luna by Wubkje Kuindersma – sees all the cast return to the stage and features Kate Whitely’s Violin and Viola duo and I Am I Say performed by the Children’s Choir, Soprano Marianna Hovanisyan, in collaboration with the Jette Parker Artists Programme of the ROH, and Bass Themba Mvula. It starts with the concrete cycle on earth and moves towards the mirror world of the moon symbolising how women across generations have reached for the stars.

​Birmingham Royal Ballet: Luna

3 – 5 October Birmingham Hippodrome (PN 3/10)

22 – 23 October Sadler’s Wells London (PN 23/10)