Telly Today: Highlights for Tuesday, January 21st include big drama in River City and classic drama in Gideon’s Way.

Joe and Caitlin go head-to-head in River City.



ONE TO WATCH: RIVER CITY, BBC ONE SCOTLAND / iPLAYER at 8pm

It’s a dramatic episode of River City this evening. At the Tall Ship, Caitlin and Joe are in the middle of a tense stand-off as she battles to keep his tablet as proof of wrongdoing. Desperate to destroy any damning evidence, Joe physically assaults her.

As Caitlin tries to flee the kitchen, Joe reveals his predatory love for Ruby. Emotionally broken, Caitlin is still adamant she plans to tell the police everything and is shocked by Joe’s threats to hurt Ruby. However, as Joe walks away, Caitlin’s rage bubbles to the surface again and she hits him over the head with a frying pan. With Joe lying on the floor unconscious, Caitlin, Ellie and Maggie decide to take Joe hostage.

However, as the McLean’s decide Joe’s fate, one of them deals a killer blow, making sure Joe faces the ultimate justice for what he’s done to Ruby and their family.

Elsewhere, a reluctant Dylan agrees to cater for Scarlett’s Burns Night at the Tall Ship – all part of her attempt to win votes to become the new local councillor. Even Stevie has been enlisted as the evening’s entertainment, and he puts on a Burns recital everyone will remember. With customers piling up and no sign of Bob, Angus is shocked to discover his best mate is in Australia with Callum. Angus decides to tell Kim, but she suspects he has ulterior motives for being so honest.

River City can be seen outside of Scotland on the BBC iPlayer.

HOLBY CITY, BBC ONE ENGLAND, NORTHERN IRELAND AND WALES at 8pm

Meanwhile, on BBC One in England, Wales and NI it is over to the Holby City Hospital. This evening Serena must behave with a spot-check inspection on the horizon, but as the privatised porter company causes trouble for Jason, can Serenaafford put her neck on the line for her nephew?

Also tonight Nicky’s efforts to focus on her career are thwarted when her mum rocks up with the man she’s just crashed into. When matters spiral out of control, how far will Nicky go to protect her mum? And elsewhere Essie and Ben are getting serious. So serious that it may be time to tell him all of her secrets. But can Essie trust Ben enough to share the secret of baby Isla’s illegal adoption?

Holby City is screened later this evening on BBC One Scotland.

MIDSOMER MURDERS, ITV, STV and UTV at 8pm

DCI Barnaby’s Dad Ned, played by Christopher Timothy, has come to town. An avid ballroom dancer in his heyday, Ned is delighted to learn that his trip to Midsomer coincides with the annual ‘Paramount Dance Extravaganza’; a challenging ballroom dancing competition taking place over 4 nights.

This year, the event is sponsored by Andrew Wilder (Nigel Havers) and ‘The Wilder Institute’ – an impressive research facility that develops exoskeletons and prosthetics for amputees, the disabled and elderly… as well as developing robotic aids for construction workers and manufacturing industries.

Andrew made his fortune as a high street mogul but decided to develop The Wilder Institute when he was diagnosed with a degenerative brain condition, with the aim of helping people like him live a more comfortable life. With time running out for Andrew, he now has to decide who to leave his impressive empire to; his ambitious and power-hungry daughter Heather (Jaye Griffiths), or his desperate to please son Ray (Tom Chambers), who seems more at home on the dance floor than in a boardroom, despite his latest business venture with business partner and Heather’s fiancé, Jake (Jack Hawkins). But who tonight will die at the hands of a murderer?

LOSING IT: OUR MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY, CHANNEL 4 at 10pm

Our mental health has changed. This once taboo subject is now in the spotlight, with everyone from the royal princes to schoolchildren prepared to talk about it. But with a rise in awareness has come a surge in people asking for help or harming themselves. Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust opens its doors to TV cameras to reveal what it means to be in crisis. This new series goes to the heart of front line services as staff struggle to tackle an unprecedented rise in demand.

In this first episode, of four, we discover the help new mum Laura, who’s 31, is getting. She has no history of mental health issues, but two weeks after giving birth she attempted to kill her husband and newborn baby in a bout of mania, driving at high speed towards a wall. Also tonight Briena’s family arrive in A&E in the middle of the night, no longer able to cope with their 11-year-old daughter’s extreme panic attacks, which manifest in suicidal thoughts and entire body seizures.

PORTRAIT ARTIST OF THE YEAR, SKY ARTS at 8pm

Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell are back to find the next Portrait Artist of the Year, with the help of another set of celebrity sitters.

Throughout the series, 24 celebrity sitters from the world of stage, screen, sport and music will become the subject of the shows latest painters. As the new run begins it’s sixth year of competition, the first famous faces to take the seat will be comedian Mickey Flanagan, Asa Butterfield of Sex Education fame and Bodyguard actress Anjili Mohindra.

The winner of the overall competition, filmed at the Battersea Arts Centre, will receive a £10,000 prize along with their winning portrait being hung in London’s Royal Albert Hall. But with eight heats to go before the semi-finals, no one can afford to take things easel.

CLASSIC CHOICE: GIDEON’S WAY, TALKING PICTURES TV at 9pm

It’s an ATV classic tonight on Talking Pictures with crime drama Gideon’s Way.

Starring John Gregson in the title role as Commander George Gideon of Scotland Yard, the ITC/ATV production running for twenty-six episodes as broadcast on ITV in 1965 and 1966.

The British television crime series was based on the novels by John Creasey – under the pen name of J. J. Marric and was produced at the Elstree Studios in twin production with Roger Moore’s The Saint television series, likewise, it was produced by Robert S. Baker. Many well-known British actors appear in guest roles, including Keith Baxter, George Cole, Gordon Jackson, Ronald Lacey, Anton Rogers, Rosemary Leach, Richard Carpenter and John Hurt. There was also an early role for Donald Sutherland in the episode “The Millionaire’s Daughter”.

Daphne Anderson starred as Gideon’s wife, Kate and their three children were played by Giles Watling as younger son Malcolm, Richard James as elder son Matthew and Andrea Allan as daughter Pru. Unusually for police stories, Gideon was shown as a family man at home though urgent phone calls from his bosses tend to disrupt family plans too often. However, he did admit in the episode “State Visit,” that his wife had walked out on him for a while when he put the job first and her second.

There was extensive location shooting in mid-sixties London, giving an authentic view of London during that time and with fast-paced strong storylines, the series became very popular in its day. The show was broadcast in the United States under the title Gideon CID. There were different starting titles for the American series, showing incidents of violent crime while the British titles just introduced the main characters.

Tonight’s episode, Morna, sees a beautiful blonde found murdered. Her story is unravelled in flashbacks concerning her relationships with her posh school friends.