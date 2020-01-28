Telly Today: Tuesday, January 28th and its over to the wards of Holby City as Lynn Swift picks tonight’s TV highlight while Doug Lambert is on holiday.

Cameron plummets to new depths when Jason has to step in and help save a patient’s life…

ONE TO WATCH: HOLBY CITY, BBC ONE at 8pm (shown later on BBC One Scotland)

It’s the 75th Holocaust Memorial Day, and Sacha’s Great Aunt Maria is admitted, looking extremely unwell. Essie and Dom offer support, as they can see that Sacha is heartbroken for his Great Aunt, as she is also a Holocaust survivor. He keeps vigil by her bedside, clinging on to the hope that she might just recover and pull through.

Cameron sees red when dealing with a stabbing victim and her nervous boyfriend, Owen. Trying to get to the bottom of what happened, Owen feels pressurised and bolts out of the hospital. Cameron runs after him, only to realise that Owen has also been stabbed. Cameron and Jason get stuck in a broken down lift with Owen and battle to save his life.

Nicky feels under the cosh when her mother Tracey admits that she hasn’t paid off her debt to the man in the car crash, and that she’s getting threatening phone calls. Nicky has to step in, as Tracey doesn’t know what to do as she hasn’t got the money to pay him.

