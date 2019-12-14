Best on the Box highlights for Saturday, December 14th and its the big finale for Strictly Come Dancing 2019 while on ITV they head back to dating 1980s style.

ONE TO WATCH: STRICTLY COME DANCING: THE GRAND FINAL 2019, BBC ONE at 7.05pm

After thirteen sensational weeks of sparkle, the wait is finally over. It’s time for Strictly Come Dancing’s Grand Final, and tonight the remaining three couples will take to the dance floor for the very last time.

The Strictly professional dancers open the show with an explosive group number featuring our finalists. There will also be a chance to look back on what an amazing series it’s been, as the whole class of 2019 return to perform one final group dance. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host live, as the couples return for the ultimate ballroom showdown. Each of the three finalists will now perform three routines – one chosen by the judges, one showdance and one previous favourite from the series. Judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse are close at hand to score each dance out of ten, however tonight the judges’ scores are for guidance only. The power rests in the hands of the Strictly fans at home, who must pick up the phone and vote for their Strictly Come Dancing champion of 2019. Also performing tonight is global music phenomenon Taylor Swift, performing a song from her critically adored album, Lover. Casualty fans will be pleased to know that while its having this weekend off for the ballroom blitz, it returns to BBC One next weekend.

BRITAIN’S WILDEST WEATHER 2019, CHANNEL 4 at 7.30pm

Britain’s Wildest Weather 2019 uses eye-popping footage shot by people who were there, during some of the most extraordinary weather events of the year.

In a record-breaking year of highs and lows, we find out what it’s like to nearly die in an avalanche in Snowdonia and the sheer horror of being swept overboard by a monster wave in the middle of the night. We examine the extraordinary science behind the Whaley Bridge dam disaster and hear from those who lived through it.

Viewers can find out why along with record-breaking heat we also had record-breaking rain. This is weather on the wild side 2019: the funny, the weird, the wonderful and why it happened? Well we all like a good old moan about the weather so this should give us plenty of chatter for the next few days.

KEEP DANCING: THE STRICTLY STORY, CHANNEL 5 at 5.45pm

Channel 5 celebrate the Beeb’s dancing series on the night of the Strictly Come Dancing final as Channel 5 look back at the story of the BBC series.

It began life in the 1950s as simply Come Dancing without the hint of a celebrity insight on the dancefloor and professional dancers battled each other for a Strictly gong. By the 1990s hosts of the show had included Terry Wogan, Mike Neville and Angela Rippon but times were changing and in 1998 it cha-cha’d off the screens.

Revamped for the 2000s someone in the Beeb HQ thought it could work as Dancing with the Stars. Sir Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly were united to host all new star-take on the show as BBC one revived the ballroom dance-off as a celebrity-filled re-branded Strictly Come Dancing. Tonight this documentary is the tale behind the popular celebrity dance contest, featuring contributions from popular past contestants as well as the show’s judges and professional dancers and celebrity fans. There will also be a look back to the Come Dancing days.

TAKE ME OUT: 80s SPECIAL, ITV, STV and UTV at 5.30pm

The 1980s when Britain’s top soaps were Coronation Street, EastEnders and Crossroads, TV game shows included Bob’s Full House, Play Your Cards Right and Punch Lines. Comedians took to the stage on Live from Her Majesty’s, entertainment was brought to us by Dame Edna’s Experience, The Stanley Baxter Show and Game for a Laugh while chat shows were ruled by Russell Harty, Gloria Hunniford and Michael Aspel. Top of the Pops still had chart music worth hearing while if you wanted to date on television you had to apply to appear on Cilla Black’s Blind Date.

Where is all this 1980s telly nostalgia leading? Well it may not quite be Blind Date, but Paddy McGuinness returns to ITV screens this fair evening with a full-on party atmosphere to help find his flirty 30 girls a date on the Isle of Fernandos in a one-off 1980s special.

Tonight in the love lift are 80s DJ Alex, retro gamer Dean and 80s tribute singer Matt.

6 UNDERGROUND, now streaming on NETFLIX

What’s the best part of being dead?

It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead…is the freedom.

The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you “no.” 6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future.

The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.