Kelvin Fletcher takes home the Strictly gong for 2019

Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher with pro dancer Oti Mabuse took home the Glitterball Trophy in tonight’s final.

Kelvin said he was ‘humbled, elated and honoured’ by the win.

“Humbled, Elated, Honoured. Thank you for your votes. Thank you to my family. Thank you to Oti Mabuse. And a massive thank you to # Strictly for the opportunity. Team # Floti did it” – Kelvin Fletcher speaking on social media

After thirteen weeks of sparkle the wait was finally over on BBC One earlier tonight as the Strictly Come Dancing’s Grand Final went to air. On the night the three remaining three couples took to the dance floor for the very last time. Kelvin and Oti taking the top gong ahead of runners up Karim Zeroual and pro dancer Amy Dowden and Emma Barton and pro dancer Anton Du Beke.

The Strictly professional dancers opened the show with an explosive group number featuring the finalists. There was also memories of good dancers, great dancers and not so great dancers as all the celebrities from the 2019 series returned to the television ballroom for one final group dance.

The main business saw each of the three finalists perform three routines with one chosen by the judges, one show dance and one previous favourite from the series.

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke for the Judges Pick performed a Charleston to Thoroughly Modern Millie from week eleven’s Musicals edition. The Show dance was Let Yourself Go by Irving Berlin and the Favourite Dance was the Viennese Waltz to Send In The Clowns from week four.

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden were given the Quickstep as the Judges Pick and performed it to Mr. Pinstripe Suit from week seven. Their Show dance was A Million Dreams by Pink and they opted for their favourite routine as a Jive to You Can’t Stop The Beat from week eleven’s Musicals show.

All the 2019 celebrities returned for one last group dance.

Kelvin is best-known for his role in ITV Yorkshire soap opera Emmerdale as Andy Sugden.

Winning couple Kelvin and Oti began the night with the Judges Choice, dancing a Rumba to Ain’t No Sunshine originally performed in week four. The Show dance was performed to Shout by The Isley Brothers and their own choice came in the form of a Samba to La Vida Es Un Carnaval from week one.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse provided their expert opinion, with the judging votes tonight only for viewer guidance, the audience at home had the whole decision in their hands. Judge Bruno Tonioli said Kelvin and Oti’s show dance was “almost like watching 13 weeks of all the best of Strictly Come Dancing condensed into one dance” while Shirley Ballas was impressed with Kelvin’s moves, “Which part of that body doesn’t move? Fantastic, congratulations, I have no words, you’ve left me speechless.”

Taylor Swift also made an appearance on the live show performing a song from her critically adored album, Lover. As always Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman oversaw proceedings.

Yesterday it was announced that Kelvin’s on-screen grandma Annie Sugden in Emmerdale had passed away aged 100. His Strictly Twitter support team paid tribute to the actress Sheila Mercier who appeared in the serial for over 1000 episodes from 1972 to 1996 and one final time in 2009.

“Sad news just in… Sheila Mercier aka Annie Sugden who played Kelvin’s grandma in Emmerdale has passed away at the age 100. Thoughts go out to her family and friends at this sad time.” – Team Kelvin Fletcher

Sheila Mercier as Annie and Kelvin as Andy Sugden appear in Emmerdale in 2009.

Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher raise the Glitterball Trophy on the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 final.