Best on the Box highlights for Sunday, December 15th, and Jamie Oliver is feeling festive while Simon Cowell crowns the winners of X Factor: The Bland, sorry, The Band.

ONE TO WATCH: JAMIE OLIVER’S EASY CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN, CHANNEL 4 at 8pm

Jamie Oliver offers his stress-free guide to enjoying the build-up to Christmas and the festive feast. Jamie demonstrates his fool-proof masterplan by showing exactly what to cook, and when, across Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – delivering impressive meals without the worry.

There is a luxurious smoked salmon pâté; pork stuffing crammed with silky leeks, sweet peaches and roasted chestnuts; and goose-fat roast potatoes that are fluffy on the inside and crisp on the outside. Jamie mixes it up with a cauliflower and broccoli cheese topped with ciabatta breadcrumbs and flaked almonds.

And not forgetting a show-stopping turkey complete with herby butter and the crispiest skin. Of course there’s gravy and some get-ahead dishes, with glazed clementine carrots and the best brussels, with gnarly sausage and sage.

BBC SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR, BBC ONE at 7pm

A wonderful year of sport will be celebrated in style, as Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding present BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2019 live from Aberdeen.

There will be a full review of all the year’s magical moments, which witnessed sensational world cups in cricket, women’s football and rugby union. The show will be full of emotion and inspiration, climaxing with the crowning of the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year, voted for by the public. The other awards for 2019 are Greatest Sporting Moment, World Sport Star of the Year, Helen Rollason award, Young Sports Personality Of The Year, Unsung Hero, Coach Of The Year, Team Of The Year and Lifetime Achievement award.

THE X FACTOR: THE BAND, ITV, STV and UTV at 8pm

Have you been one of the six viewers excitedly sitting through the latest X Factor spin-off transfixed by the sheer talent that has been unleashed before you by ITV? No, neither me or most of the UK, however tonight the search for a new band comes to its low-rating conclusion.

The remaining hopefuls take to the stage with the simple aim of impressing the audience at home and the panel of judges one last time. Groups discovered on The X Factor have sold more than 400 million records. Although its unlikely this lot will, if viewing figures are anything to go by. However…

Simon Cowell, and God loves a trier, is looking for yet more undiscovered talent to form the next big pop group to sign to his record label and follow in the footsteps of One Direction, Fifth Harmony or Little Mix in The X Factor: The Band.

Only one band can ultimately be crowned ITV’s champion, but who will it be?

THE KILLING OF JESSICA CHAMBERS, SKY CRIME at 9pm and 10pm

The Killing of Jessica Chambers – a seven part series – continues tonight on Sky Crime with episodes three and four; entitled A Dying Declaration and A Racial Divide: An Issue of Black and White?

As the trial unfolds, shocking testimony from first responders reveals that Jessica uttered a dying declaration that may spawn new leads.

Then, As the defence continues to poke holes in the prosecution’s theory, many wonder if the right man is on trial, all while racial tensions in the town are thrust into the national spotlight.

MICHELLE WOLF: JOKE SHOW, now streaming on NETFLIX

Comedian Michelle Wolf, wants to fight for women’s equality…but not in like that annoying way.

In her new Netflix comedy special, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, the comedian dissects the differences between men and women, explores gender equality, explains why society should be a little “less” woke and more, all the while, constantly defying expectations.

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show is now streaming globally on the service.