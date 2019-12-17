Pick of the Plots: Christmas Eve

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale.

Gary frees Derek from his bonds but Derek’s distraught he’s lost his kids forever. Gary sends Derek on his way, satisfied he’s shown him who’s boss. Fiz calls at the furniture shop, with Jade and Hope, to drop off items from a house clearance, including an antique gun. Gary’s alarmed as he points out it’s still live. As Gary stows it away in a filing cabinet, Hope eyes the gun longingly.

In the Rovers, a drunk Ali vows to win back Maria and see Gary get his comeuppance. Fiz, Tyrone and Ruby walk round the Winter Wonderland, Jade finds Hope peering through the door of the furniture shop. A loved-up Gary and Maria head home, watched by vengeful Ali and Derek. In the furniture shop, the filing cabinet drawer lies open, the gun nowhere to be seen.

Elsewhere, Marion rails at Shona and David for banning Max from seeing her. David’s baffled, explaining Max has been claiming to visit her for weeks. Rita decorates her tree alone.

Coronation Street, Christmas Eve at 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Kathy throws a party for Louise and Keanu. As the Mitchell and Beale families congregate, everyone is blissfully unaware that Phil has uncovered the truth.

Meanwhile, Martin meets Tubbs who urges him to get rid of the van and keep quiet. After failing to get help from Ben, Martin confides in Sonia, leaving her speechless.

Elsewhere, Linda goes all out for the ’Ball and Change’ winners dinner but it ends in disaster when she gets drunk and shares some harsh words with Ruby. Later, Linda explodes when Mick pours her wine down the sink. She’s horrified when Ollie overhears and slinks off to drink some more. As Linda falls asleep in the Square gardens, she’s unaware Mick’s Christmas surprise has arrived – Lee.

Also today, Denise is determined to catch Sheree out.

EastEnders, Christmas Eve at 8pm on BBC One.

Graham receives the DNA test results and is quick to read them.

Meanwhile, Kim’s blood runs cold.

Elsewhere, Nate feels isolated.

Emmerdale, Christmas Eve at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.