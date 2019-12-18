Pick of the Plots: Christmas Day

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale.

Gary’s aghast to find the furniture shop door open, and the gun and its ammunition missing. He accuses Ali of stealing from him. As they row outside the pub, Derek watches from his car, training the gun on oblivious Gary. A worse-for-wear Derek follows Gary into the pub, pulling out the gun and firing his first shot.

Gary runs from the pub and Derek gives chase into the Winter Wonderland where Gary orders everyone to hide. Michael’s horrified as the Platts run for cover and Maria arrives looking for her man. Who will make it out alive?

Meanwhile, Shona collects the keys to the Winter Wonderland from Michael as the Platts hide presents for David’s treasure hunt. But when they suddenly find themselves in the middle of a shootout David is desperate to protect Shona, while Sarah holds Bethany and Harry close. Assuring her they will escape unscathed; Adam asks Sarah to marry him.

Elsewhere, Seb comes to a decision about his future with Emma. Michelle puts her affairs in order as she makes plans to leave the street.

Coronation Street, Christmas Day at 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

It’s Christmas Day in Walford and Sharon and Keanu remain unaware that Phil is onto them. It’s only a matter of time before Phil unleashes his fury.

Meanwhile, Sonia catches Martin about to flee and berates him for his selfishness. Later, Dot is alerted to a text from her bank – someone’s tried to withdraw thousands from her bank account. Dotty blames Martin.

Elsewhere, Mick throws himself into the festivities, but with Linda AWOL, the worry proves too much and he has a panic attack. The Slaters are invited to dinner by Kathy. When Kheerat finds out what his brothers have done, he orders them to sort it. Later, the Slaters arrive home to find the Panesars waiting with some surprising news.

Also, Patrick has a surprise dinner guest. Sheree catches Denise looking at her phone, but despite being caught out Denise confronts Sheree about ‘Isaac’ and demands she leave.

EastEnders, Christmas Day at 9.30pm on BBC One.

It’s Christmas morning and Jacob, David, Leyla and Pollard congregate to wish one another a merry Christmas.

Their idyllic morning is shattered when Jacob opens the front door to find a baby on the doorstep. They discover a note signed from Maya, but are initially unconvinced it’s from her.

Meanwhile, just as Christmas dinner is being served up at Home Farm, Graham bursts in, leaving Andrea and Kim fearful of what he might do or say.

Emmerdale, Christmas Day at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.