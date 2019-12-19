Pick of the Plots: Boxing Day

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale.

The residents of Weatherfield come to terms with the dramatic events of Christmas Day.

Coronation Street, Boxing Day at 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sharon and Keanu’s worlds have been shattered, but the question is, how far has Phil gone?

Gray and Chantelle are excited for their vow renewal but their plans are ruined when the venue cancels. Chantelle fails to secure a new venue and when she tells Gray, his anger flares.

Filled with doubt, Chantelle scuppers a chance for the renewal to go ahead. Mitch picks up on Chantelle’s relief but she’s quick to quash his doubts. Alone, Karen urges Mitch to get on with Gray.

Elsewhere, Patrick is worried about Sheree who has gone. Patrick orders Denise out when she admits what happened.

EastEnders, Boxing Day at 9pm on BBC One.

David wants to keep things quiet about the baby until they know more.

Meanwhile, Moira is confronted by Cain. He accuses her of being drunk, despite the fact that she has only had one drink so far that day.

Elsewhere, Graham pleads his case to Rhona; Nicola reaches out to Laurel.

Emmerdale, Boxing Day at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.