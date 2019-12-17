Roman Kemp to co-host Craig David Rocks Big Ben Live

The I’m a Celebrity 2019 finalist joins BBC One’s New Year line-up.

Last month the Beeb announced Craig David as the latest musical performer to see in the New Year on its flagship television channel.

The 7 Days singer will front a live concert on New Year’s Eve with presenter, radio DJ and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here contestant Roman Kemp now confirmed as his co-host. Roman previously presented the show in 2017.

Craig will be kicking things off on the big night as he is joined on the stage at London’s Central Hall Westminster by his legendary band. As Big Ben strikes midnight, London’s famous fireworks will light up the night sky over the River Thames with a spectacular display choreographed to a specially edited medley of music.

After that, the action switches back inside Central Hall Westminster with Craig performing one of his globally renowned TS5 sets as the party continues

“I’m so excited to be back hosting NYE again, standing beside the man I’ve listened to since I was six years old, Craig David! It’s always an amazing showcase, I truly can’t wait to see everyone there and bring in 2020.” – Roman Kemp

Since the Rocks Big Ben format launched those to feature as part of it include Queen, Robbie Williams and Madness. The programme is not shown in Scotland who opt to screen their own Scottish-flavoured content.

Craig David Rocks Big Ben Live is a BBC Studios production. For more information, visit bbc.co.uk/newyearseve