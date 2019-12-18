Stormzy to wrap up Christmas Day on BBC One with bible reading

As Christmas Day programming concludes on BBC One, British rapper Stormzy will recite a passage from Luke’s Gospel.

Stormzy will tell the story of the first ever Christmas when angels appeared to shepherds to proclaim the news of the birth of Jesus. Internationally acclaimed boys’ choir Libera will then perform the beautiful Basque carol, Sing Lullaby.

The choir features singers aged between 7-16 from a variety of backgrounds who attend local schools throughout South London.

“Stormzy has consistently celebrated his faith and spirituality through his music and we are hugely excited that he is bringing Christmas day to a close on BBC One with his reading from St Luke’s Gospel.” – Daisy Scalchi, Commissioning Editor, Specialist Factual

On Christmas Night will air at 11.50pm on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One.

Other highlights from the channel’s Christmas Day schedule include Strictly Come Dancing, Call The Midwife, Mrs Brown’s Boys, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and of course the much anticipated return of Gavin and Stacey.