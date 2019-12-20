Top of the Pops heads into 1989 with BBC Four

The BBC Four repeats of the chart show head into 1989.

2020 sees BBC Four go back thirty-one years as they continue with the Top of the Pops repeats, currently in December 1988. And what a year that has been for music in the re-runs. The move into the final year of the 1980s is trumpeted with the documentary Top of the Pops: The Story of 1989.

As the 80s concludes with Margaret Thatcher’s tenth year in power, in contrast to worldwide political change, Top Of The Pops provides the perfect barometer of the UK’s end of decade uncertainty.