Love Island gets new host for sixth series

ITV were forced to find a replacement for Caroline Flack following her arrest for assault. Laura Whitmore has been unveiled as the host for the forthcoming series.

Laura Whitmore, new host for the Love Island.

“I find the way ITV have handled the whole Flack situation rather baffling to be honest. If it had been a male presenter assaulting his partner it’s likely Loose Women would have had a twenty minute rant about it (they didn’t discuss it at all) and ITV most likely would have suspended him instantly. It’s been very blasé ITV’s attitude to the situation.” – TV Critic Vivian Summers

Telly bosses have confirmed that Laura Whitmore will host Love Island for it’s sixth run on ITV2. The show will launch on the channel on 12 January 2020.

Laura will present the main show which airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2, Laura will also host Love Island: Aftersun, which will air on ITV2 live from London on Monday nights at 10pm. The first series of the year comes from a brand new location and villa in Cape Town where a host of new Islanders will try to win the hearts of each other – and the nation – in the ultimate search for love.

Caroline Flack ‘stepped down’ from her presenting duties on the ratings-hit format following, as The Sun so tastefully put it, ‘assaulting her boyfriend in a late night bust-up’. The tabloid reported Flack had been arrested and charged earlier this month for the incident. She was alleged to have assaulted boyfriend Lewis Burton at her home on Thursday December 12th.

“To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement. I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.” – Laura Whitmore

Caroline Flack in a publicity shot for the 5th series of Love Island.