Best on the Box highlights for Saturday, December 21st. Ho, Ho, Ho…

ONE TO WATCH: IN FOR A CHRISTMAS PENNY, ITV, STV and UTV at 7.25pm

Stephen Mulhern will be spreading some Christmas cheer this December evening in a special edition of In For A Christmas Penny.

The show will see Stephen let loose on the streets of Manchester injecting some festive fun to unsuspecting members of the public unwrapping a host of hilariously funny games including a special Christmas version of the popular In For A Penny where a holiday to New York is up for grabs.

With a Christmas sack full off cash ready to be won, Stephen will challenge shoppers to take part in a host of festive games including, That’s A Wrap where the public will have just 60 seconds to tape as many items to their bodies as they can, ‘Get Ya Skates On’, where players will have 100 seconds to get around an ice rink without stopping or touch the sides and ‘Santa Who Who Who’ where Stephen dressed as an elf, is joined by a mystery celebrity Santa, contestants will have to guess the celebrity to win the prize.

The TV special will also feature favourites, Mums’s The Word, Pump It up and Weigh To Go.

MOVIE PREMIERE: DADDY’S HOME 2, CHANNEL 4 at 9.20pm

It’s a network premiere for 2017’s Daddy’s Home 2. Sean Anders’ comedy sequel starring Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow.

Dusty’s (Wahlberg) previous attempts to steal his kids’ affections away from his ex-wife Sara (Linda Cardellini) and her new husband Brad (Ferrell) have had a surprising outcome: Megan (Scarlett Estevez) and Dylan (Owen Vaccaro) now happily spend part of their week with Sara and Brad, and the other part with Dusty, his new wife Karen (Alessandra Ambrosio) and his new stepdaughter Adrianna (Didi Costine).

However, from the stage at the school Christmas show, Megan declares that she doesn’t like Christmas because of the to-ing and fro-ing she must endure between families. The adults talk it over and agree to celebrate as an extended family. And Brad’s father, Don (Lithgow), who is just as genial and kind-hearted as Brad, will also attend.

But then Dusty gets a call from Kurt (Gibson), his estranged, womanising, bullying father, announcing that he’s arriving the next day. There’s no choice but to invite him to the gathering. And that guarantees an ‘interesting’ time for everyone. Network premiere.

JANE AND FRIENDS AT CHRISTMAS, CHANNEL 5 at 9.20pm

Jane McDonald has hopped off her cruise liners and headed back to dry land for the first in a new six-part series of Jane and Friends, the music and dreams-come-true series from Channel 5. This week and next week see the run of episodes take in two festive specials, the latter a New Years’ Eve celebration and tonight a festive offering of music and much more.

The former Loose Women regular of course will be performing a couple of Christmas tunes herself, as well as guest singers including Lee Ryan from boyband, now manband, Blue and Songs of Praise host Aled Jones performs with operatic sensation Russell Watson, just watch out for the butter and cooking oil lads…

Special holiday gifts are given to some deserving audience members too.

MOOMINVALLEY, SKY ONE at 2pm

Moomintroll, Sniff, Snufkin and Little My all return in the second series of the heart-warming TV adaptation of the beloved books by Tove Jansson. Over another five episodes, we head out on a new set of adventures with Moomintroll and his extraordinary family and whimsical friends.

Jennifer Saunders, Matt Lucas and Alison Steadman are among the voice cast that also includes Taron Egerton, Rosamund Pike and Kate Winslet.

The show’s production company, Gutsy Animations, has made the second series – just as the first – using cutting-edge 2D/3D hybrid technique, where characters are rendered in 3D in an environment with some 2D illustrative or painterly elements.

THE HIT LIST, BBC ONE at 7.30pm

It’s the sixth and final episode of The Hit List for this current series and this week’s teams feature two loved-up couples – Mark and Stewart from Leicester, and Sindy and Vanel from London.