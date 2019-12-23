John Bercow to deliver Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message

Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is to deliver this year’s Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message.

In a tumultuous year in politics, Bercow will deliver a pro-democracy and pro-Parliament message of tolerance and respect from a classroom at his children’s state secondary school.

Having stepped down in October from the bipartisan role of Speaker and after ten years of chairing some of the fiercest and most fractious debates in recent political history, he continues to be a champion for the role of Parliament.

“It is not an earth-shattering revelation to say I believe in it. I passionately support Parliamentary democracy. For all the criticism and abuse lobbed at MPs, I’m still a cheerleader for them.”

Bercow also acknowledges that “democracy has come in for a pounding” throughout 2019 in the utterance which will be broadcast from 2.25pm on Christmas Day on Channel 4. He adds that people should be “free to say what they think,” however “there are people who cannot entertain the idea that anyone can honourably hold an opinion which differs from their own.”

He also shares his concerns over the role social media has come to play in our lives, particularly the impact it has had on young people, opining that it can often “amplify hatred, racism, misogyny and abuse.”

With 2020 rapidly approaching, Bercow reckons that “there will be many challenges around the corner, known and unknown” adding that we must “find a way of ensuring the message isn’t drowned out by the noise.” Signing off with a hopeful, positive reflection on young people who he says are “the future” and a wish to “re-establish a civility of discourse,” he hopes everyone has a “happy, argument-free and fun-filled Christmas.”

The alternative to the Queen’s annual address to the nation has aired since 1993 with both serious and lighter subjects over the years. Last year’s message was delivered by EastEnders actor Danny Dyer.