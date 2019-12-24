Pick of the Plots: New Year’s Eve

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks.

There are rows and repercussions as things come to light about Gary.

Steve makes out Tim’s ill to get out of taking Tracy to a gig, but Sally lets the cat out of the bag. Tracy confronts Steve before drowning her sorrows in the Rovers.

Meanwhile, Abi confides in Eileen that she has got the hots for Kevin, but Kevin overhears her likening him to a boring, safe hatchback. Later, Eileen assures Kevin that Abi thinks the world of him and urges him to go for it.

Elsewhere, Ray offers Alya a job. Daniel is touched when the Barlows raise a toast to Sinead.

Coronation Street, New Year’s Eve at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

New Year’s Eve is in full swing in Walford and Linda throws herself into the festivities.

Clearly haunted by recent events, Linda’s drinking spirals out of control and despite everyone urging her to stop Linda doesn’t listen, leaving her in a desperate situation.

EastEnders, New Year’s Eve at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Victoria tells Amy she’s ready to ring in the New Year with a night out, but ends up leaving the party early when the baby starts kicking.

As the New Year fireworks go off, Victoria’s waters break. The baby is coming.

Meanwhile, Moira is full of self-hatred.

Emmerdale, New Year’s Eve at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Luke questions whether Darren wants to fix things with Mandy, but Darren isn’t sure that he does.

Fed up of love-birds Brooke and Ollie, Juliet is keen to get out of the Osborne’s and asks Sid to get hold of some drugs. They go to a party at The Loft, and Sid worries when he sees Leela there, not wanting to get into trouble. Juliet clashes with Mandy when she tries to steal her drink and decides to spike her with the drugs…

Elsewhere, Peri and Romeo push Tom and Yazz to get together. Tom asks Yazz on a date.

Hollyoaks, New Year’s Eve at 6.30pm on Channel 4.