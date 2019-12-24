Telly Today: Silent Night, holy night… Festive televisual picks for Christmas Eve 2019.

Today’s soap opera highlights can be found over in Pick of the Plots.

ONE TO WATCH: CINDERELLA: AFTER EVER AFTER, SKY ONE at 8pm All fairy tales end with ‘happy ever after’ but what happens after ever after? This anarchic 60-minute Christmas special begins where the fairytale ends; Cinderella, played by Sian Gibson, has just married her Prince Charming, portrayed of course by, David Walliams but soon has a rude awakening when she realises married life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The cracks begin to show when our Cinders begins to realise she’s married to an image obsessed, floss dancing, hip-hop rapping husband. Perhaps a glass slipper fitting your foot is not sufficient grounds for a lifelong commitment after all? This heart-warming festive show follows Cinderella as she fights to save The King, played by Sir Tom Courtenay, from the traps of her evil stepmother Madame Blackheart, portrayed by the divine Celia Imrie, and her conspiring and moronic stepsisters Dumbella and Rubella. THE JONATHAN ROSS CHRISTMAS SHOW, ITV, STV and UTV at 9pm On The Jonathan Ross Christmas Show, Jonathan is joined by award-winning actor, David Tennant; music superstar, Rita Ora; actor and producer,

David Oyewolo; TV star, Rylan Clark-Neal; TV judge, Sharon Osbourne; comedian, Bec Hill and jazz icon, Jamie Cullum. Sharing their Christmas plans, David Tennant said: “[I’ll be] at home! I don’t get the idea of going away, it doesn’t work for me. The idea you’d go and sit on a beach at Christmas, it’s wrong isn’t it! Shouldn’t it be cold and a bit miserable, shouldn’t you be under the duvet waiting to hear sleigh bells in the snow?!” Rita shared her festive plans: “I’m actually going somewhere sunny. For the first time, I’m going away with my mum, dad, brother and sister to a beach somewhere.” While Sharon Osbourne added: “[I will be in the UK for the] first time in years and I’m excited.” On whether she’ll be spending Christmas with husband, Ozzie, she said: “No, he doesn’t feel so great right now so he’s staying home with our eldest daughter Amy and our son,

Jack and I’m here with Kelly.”

NOT GOING OUT: CHRISTMAS SPECIAL, BBC ONE at 10pm

Lee Mack’s multi award-winning hit show will return to BBC One this Christmas. We all know Christmas simply wouldn’t be Christmas without a giant inflatable Santa, an aggressive bull in a field and a terrifying truck driver.

We are straight into seasonal suburban chaos as married couple Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) pop out on a last-minute Christmas Eve mission for the kids. With Lucy’s father Geoffrey (Geoffrey Whitehead), cutting more of a strict and stuffy Victorian gent than usual, and lovely mum Wendy (Deborah Grant) fortunately on hand to temporarily mind the children, surely it will be an uneventful evening? As ever for Lee, things don’t quite go to plan, with a theft and unexpected trip into deep countryside. Meanwhile at home, Lee’s lovably feckless father, Frank (Bobby Ball) also turns up to offer gifts… and his unique festive flavour.

THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA, CHANNEL 4 at 7.30pm

Open the door and get ready to roar for a classic, fantastical animated adventure this Christmas.

Based on the best-selling classic picture book, written and illustrated by the revered Judith Kerr OBE, The Tiger Who Came to Tea follows a tea-guzzling tiger, who turns up unannounced and eats and drinks Sophie and Mummy out of house, home and bath water before disappearing into the night.

Inspired by Judith’s daughter Tacy, the story of Sophie and her extraordinary, stripy teatime guest has enchanted generations of children and has become a timeless classic, having sold over five million copies since it was first published by Harper Collins Children’s books in 1968.

RIVER CITY, BBC ONE SCOTLAND at 8pm

Determined to make Christmas perfect for Isobel, Kim is buzzing with excitement at bringing all the family together. But when she Bob starts acting suspiciously, she decides to follows him – and is stunned to see her husband giving Nicole a gift of sexy lingerie and kissing her passionately.

Kim tries to hold it together, despite Bob adding insult to injury by giving her pyjamas for Christmas. Seeing how much Isobel is enjoying the day, Kim hides her emotions – but is tested to the limit when Suzie and Nicole arrive for Christmas dinner. Kim spots Nicole and Bob sending secret messages to each other, which leads to a shocking Christmas confession and a day that no one will forget.

Elsewhere, Ruby leads the McLean family on a Christmas treasure hunt arranged by her new boyfriend, Dylan. As Ruby reconnects with Caitlin, their happy family is rocked when she spots Joe lurking in the background. Joe lures Ruby away, determined to win back her affections. Initially angry, Ruby soon softens and admits she doesn’t want Dylan – she still loves Joe.

A lonely Lenny arrives at the hospital to be with Alex. Despite their differences, father and son begin to bond again. And over at the Christie’s, Eve and Sonny join forces to cheer up a lonely Lou.

Outside of Scotland River City can be viewed on the iPlayer.