Pick of the Plots: New Year’s Day

The latest goings-on in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale.

As a hungover Tracy wakes up with nothing on, it dawns on her that she has cheated on Steve. She sneaks back into Streetcars’ flat where Amy notices the designer jacket she has mistakenly brought back with her. Later, Amy witnesses Tracy having a row with the person she slept with, Tracy begs her not to tell Steve.

Meanwhile, will a truce be called at the factory and the staff move be able to move forward following the events of Christmas Day?

Elsewhere, Hope makes out Ruby pushed her off the bench and hurt her arm. Evelyn reckons Hope’s just attention seeking whilst Fiz isn’t sure what to believe. A court letter reveals that it’s Josh’s trial tomorrow. Abi’s mortified when she hurts Kevin’s feelings yet again.

Coronation Street, New Year’s Day at 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Following recent events, secrets and lies continue to simmer away in more than one Walford family.

EastEnders, New Year’s Day at 8pm on BBC One.

Victoria is scared to look at her baby, but immediately falls in love when she holds him for the first time.

Meanwhile, Aaron can only think of his future without Robert and doesn’t know whether he wants to see the baby.

Elsewhere, Liam is in denial.

Emmerdale, New Year’s Day at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.