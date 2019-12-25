Sky offer bumper Box Sets and Christmas free programming

If you’re not impressed with the offerings from the television channels this New Year Sky has a box set boost.

Sky is offering its viewers the chance to catch the shows they’ve been meaning to watch all year, by making over 70 box sets of the greatest dramas and most iconic series available to all customers on demand.

The Box Sets Watchathon Collection launches on 27th December and gives all customers until the 23rd January to watch some of the best UK and stateside box sets. The collection includes classics like The Sopranos and The Wire, talked-about shows like Westworld, True Blood and Big Little Lies, as well as award-winning dramas, Chernobyl and Patrick Melrose.

All Sky TV Customers will be able to access the full Box Sets Watchathon on the On Demand menu and Homepage of the UI, regardless of their TV package. So if you fancy Twin Peaks, Dexter or Oz the box set offering should fill any hole in a the New Year telly schedules.

Also, for those who’ve had their fill of Christmas schmaltz, the Escape Christmas Collection is available now on Sky, featuring immersive alternative TV, films and documentaries for the holiday period such as Watchmen, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, 8 Days, Black Panther and Very Ralph.