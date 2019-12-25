Debbie McGee wins Strictly Christmas special

The former magician’s assistant lifted the Silver Star trophy with Kevin Clifton.

Debbie and Kevin’s quickstep to ‘Jingle Bells’ by Michael Bublé was awarded full marks from the judges.

The festive line-up also included Chizzy Akudolu and Graziano Di Prima, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Mark Wright and Janette Manrara, and Richard Arnold and Luba Mushtuk.

The pre-recorded special was presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and also featured the usual quartet of judges; Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood whose marks were combined with a studio audience vote to decide the winner.

The special included a group performance with the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers and the Christmas cast of 2019 in Leeds Castle, Kent. Each couple then took to the dance floor for their own individual routines with Debbie and Kevin learning of their victory soon after that process was complete.

“I wasn’t expecting it! It’s just amazing but you know, everybody has been fantastic – I think it’s everybody’s because we all had a great time, everyone did such great dances.” – Debbie McGee

Liam Payne was this year’s musical contributor with his new song ‘All I Want For Christmas’, that was supported by a dance from Johannes Radebe and Nadiya Bychkova. The show closed in spectacular style as all of the couples and judges took to the dancefloor for a Christmas party spectacular.