Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band immersive experience launched in Liverpool

Tate Liverpool and National Museums Liverpool have collaborated with Apple Corps Ltd. to present the remixed version of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

“We’re excited to be working with National Museums Liverpool to bring this unique listening experience to the city. At the time they made Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles were at the epicentre of pop and performance art of 60s London which strongly influenced this tremendous record. Listening to this special mix is like hearing something familiar for the first time. It sounds so fresh, you can hear every element which just underscores how wildly inventive it was.” – Helen Legg, director, Tate Liverpool

Tate Liverpool and National Museums Liverpool, with a little help from The Beatles and Dolby Laboratories, this week launched a unique experiential presentation of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in Dolby Atmos®, as a Christmas gift to the city. This worldwide first, immersive experience is presented daily at the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Building at the Royal Albert Dock Liverpool until Thursday January 9th.

All tickets for the free event are now fully sold out. However, fans around the world can immerse themselves within these recordings, which are available to stream online…

Giles Martin, son of the legendary Beatles producer George Martin and a Grammy Award winning producer in his own right, created this mix of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band from the original tapes.

Much of the subtlety in The Beatles’s music was lost in the original mixes due to the technological limitations of the time. Stereo and 5.1 mixes improved the sound over the years but now the astonishing clarity of the special mix, played in Dolby Atmos, promises to bring to life all the nuance and innovation that the band brought to the album in 1967, placing the audience inside the recordings like never before.

2019 saw The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album return to the top of the album charts after a record-breaking 49 years…

2019 saw The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album return to the top of the album charts after a record-breaking 49 years and 252 days, as fans around the world celebrate one of the most recognizable and cherished albums of all-time, fifty years after its release. Abbey Road’s anniversary was marked with a suite of beautifully presented and critically acclaimed Anniversary Edition packages released on September 27th including a newly mastered Dolby Atmos mix from Giles Martin.

The chart-topping feat, which was officially recognized as a Guinness World Record, saw Abbey Road return to the top of the official U.K. album charts for the first time since its initial 17-week run ended on January 31st, 1970. This new milestone for Abbey Road extends The Beatles’ own record, previously held by Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which topped the charts in June 2017, after a gap of 49 years, 125 days.

“The Beatles are part of Liverpool’s DNA but it’s rare that you’re able to work with the music industry experts who hold their legacy so close. It’s fabulous that technology has caught up to allow us to hear, for the first time in such clear detail, the innovation and incredible imagination of the group. The cutting-edge sound and the immersive experience will blow visitors away.” – Paul Gallagher, Deputy Director – Museum of Liverpool

Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is available now to stream in Dolby Atmos via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe.