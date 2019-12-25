Emilia Fox joins campaign to plant a tree for every child

Actress Emilia Fox has joined Holly Willoughby and the Countess of Wessex in a campaign to plant a tree for every child in the UK.

“For children trees have always been magical. It’s time we fully embrace their magical abilities to combat climate change. We are thankful to have achieved such great support for Father Christmas’ plan to plant a tree for every child in the UK and are grateful that we can all can work together towards protecting the planet.” – Mike Battle, creator of LaplandUK

The Trial of Christine Keeler actress Emilia joins This Morning’s Holly Willoughby, Sophie the Countess of Wessex, Me Before You actor, Sam Claflin, Guardians of the Galaxy actress, Laura Haddock, Strictly’s Anton De Beke, Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton and environmentalist Chris Peckham in supporting the planting of 12 million trees.

The campaign launched by immersive Christmas experience, LaplandUK, utilises the influence and magic of Father Christmas to spread the positive environmental message about the power of tree planting for combatting climate change.

Anyone who donates to plant mangrove trees in Madagascar are being gifted two beautiful Christmas e-books: The Untold story of Father Christmas and The Secrets of the Christmas Elves.

Celebrities and environmentalists to have supported the campaign so far through social media also include ITV Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins and Mamma Mia actor Dominic Cooper. Planting billions of trees across the world is one of the most effective ways of taking climate change according to a study carried out earlier this year by climate scientists ETH Zurich. Members of the public are being asked to support the campaign by drawing a picture of a tree and sharing it online with the hashtag #PlanTree and link to plantree.world where people can donate.

“I’m joining Father Christmas’ #PlanTree his plan to plant a tree for each child in the UK. So if you want to join Father Christmas too visit PlanTree.world, donate, draw a Christmas tree, spread the word with your friends and family and together we can try and plant 12 million trees with Father Christmas. Wouldn’t that be amazing?” Emilia Fox

All funds go to Offset Earth which supports the reforestation of Madagascar, an area which has lost 90% of its indigenous forest. To donate visit: https://plantree.world/