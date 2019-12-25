Peppa Pig: My First Concert Embarks on UK Tour

Families can sing and dance along with Peppa in a show that is described as ‘fun and interactive’ with a live orchestra.

“There’s no better way to give children their first concert experience than with a much-loved children’s character – and characters don’t get much more well-loved than Peppa herself.” – Entertainment One

Peppa Pig – My First Concert will take Peppa Pig fans on a magical musical journey when it heads on tour in the UK from February to May 2020. The production is based on Entertainment One’s popular animated television series, seen in the UK on Channel 5, and gives children a chance to experience their first concert in a way that is truly meaningful to them.

Specially designed for the youngest audience members, this allows them, together with Peppa, to discover an orchestra for the first time.

Children and their families can sing and dance along with Peppa to her favourite songs, watch as Daddy Pig learns how to conduct an orchestra – and all the mishaps and mayhem that that involves! – explore all the different sounds that the many instruments make, and get a chance to enjoy familiar Peppa tunes as well as discovering some exciting orchestral pieces – all selected to be perfect for little ones, to capture their imagination and introduce them to a whole new world of music.

Flautist and children’s concert specialist, Jane Mitchell, has been heavily involved in the creation of this union between children’s entertainment and live orchestra. As Creative Director and principal flautist of critically acclaimed British chamber orchestra Aurora, Jane is incredibly well respected in the world of classical music; but in this new production, she has worked alongside arranger Iain Farrington to interweave beloved Peppa Pig songs into classics by Beethoven and others, including Tchaikovsky, Mozart and Grieg.

“Orchestras are sometimes seen as inaccessible for young audiences. Breaking that down is incredibly rewarding – and playing Muddy Puddles alongside Mozart is amazing fun. The Peppa Pig audience is mostly under five, so that ‘Wow’ experience is really important. If you can reach them through a character they know and love, it’s a golden opportunity.” – Jane Mitchell