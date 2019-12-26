Dull January gets colourful with RuPaul’s DragCon

The event will see RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, The Vivienne, Bianca Del Rio and many more take to the Olympia London for a celebration of drag.

“Drag queens have tapped into an audience that’s been desperate for a different kind of entertainment. RuPaul’s DragCon has certainly flourished in the US and we’re excited to be bringing RuPaul’s DragCon to the UK for the first time…” – Founders of World of Wonder Productions, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato

Following the success of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC Three and WOW Presents Plus and with over 100,000 visitors attending both the LA and NYC conventions in 2019, RuPaul’s DragCon is set to sashay across the pond for the first time ever next month.

Drag queens have tapped into an audience that’s been desperate for a different kind of entertainment. – FENTON BAILEY & RANDY BARBATO

DragCon is known for being the ‘World’s Largest Celebration of Drag Culture’ and DragCon UK will be no different! Mark your calendars for a weekend full of art, drag and all things pop culture, as RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, the Brit Crew and all the Queens we know and love, death drop to centre stage at Olympia London on 18th and 19th January 2020.

Now after its fifth year in Los Angeles and third year in New York City, World of Wonder Productions are proud to be launching the convention right here in the UK.

Featuring the Queens from the smash-hit show, join the entire cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – including the recently crowned winner The Vivienne and runners-ups Divina De Campo and Baga Chipz – alongside stateside stars such as Bob the Drag Queen, Bianca Del Rio, Monet X Change, Trinity “The Tuck” and celebrity fans including Scarlett Moffatt, Stephen Bailey and Danny Franzese to name just a few of the

Alongside the glorious number of talent at DragCon UK, the two-day convention promises to bring queer pop culture, activism and art to the forefront with pop-ups from some of the world’s leading LGBTQ+ fashion and makeup brands. If you are interested in learning more about drag culture, there are a range of panel discussions on offer with your favourite queens and celebs – with topics ranging from the history of drag, LGBTQ+ rights, fashion, make-up and more. Then, head on over to the main stage and watch show-stopping performances from special guests or unleash your inner Queen and participate in one of the contests.

DragCon UK is an enjoyable weekend out for the entire family, so bring your kids to the Kids Zone where they can take part in fun activities including story hour, colouring and crafts. If all of this wasn’t enough, RuPaul himself will be DJ’ing live on the Main Stage for two hours on both Saturday and Sunday. Make sure you don’t miss your only chance to party live with Mama Ru! – ~World of Wonder

RuPaul’s DragCon UK takes place at Olympia, London on 18th and 19th January 2020. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now