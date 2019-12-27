Ratings cheer for Gavin & Stacey

The sitcom’s return to BBC One had viewers tuning in in their droves.

Gavin & Stacey’s return was a big hit with audiences

Gavin & Stacey originally ran for a total of 20 episodes, broadcast from 13 May 2007 to 1 January 2010, comprising three series and two Christmas specials. 10.2 million viewers watched the 2010 finale – the show’s highest ever audience at the time – however its revival on Christmas Day smashed that with 11.6m tuning in.

The BBC One sitcom – which is often rerun on UKTV’s Gold channel – stars Matthew Horne and Joanna Page as the titular characters with James Corden and Ruth Jones as secondary leads. It started with the outset of Gavin and Stacey’s relationship as they got to know each other over the phone before meeting up for the first time. It then followed the key moments in their relationship and the merging of their quirky families.

As well as setting a new record for Gavin & Stacey’s ratings, 11.6m is also the highest overnight rating achieved by a programme on Christmas Day since 2008.

“Christmas Day on BBC One brought the nation together and entertained them in their millions with the much anticipated return of Gavin & Stacey taking the top spot in 2019, and making it the biggest in a decade.” – Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC content

Coronation Street was ITV’s most watched programme of the day with 4.5 million viewers

The Beeb boast that their main channel had eight of the top ten offerings throughout the day.

The top ten can be found below:

1 Gavin & Stacey BBC One 11.6 2 The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast BBC One 6.4 3 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special BBC One 5.5 4 EastEnders BBC One 5.5 5 Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show BBC One 5.2 6 Call The Midwife Christmas Special BBC One 5.2 7 Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special BBC One 4.6 8 Coronation Street ITV 4.5 9 Emmerdale ITV 4.1 10 Finding Dory BBC One 4