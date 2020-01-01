Telly Today: January 1st 2020 and its a New Year’s Day that brings us a Such Fun Celebration with Miranda Hart on BBC One, a celebration of Billy Connolly on Sky Arts and the return of Bancroft to ITV.
Today’s soap opera highlights can be found over in Pick of the Plots.
|
NEW YEARS DAY BBC HIGHLIGHTS
Other BBC highlightsThe most spectacular moments from the Seven Worlds One Planet series come together in this Best of Seven Worlds One Planet compilation, highlighting the incredibly rich, and wonderful diversity of life found on our planet’s seven unique continents. BBC One at 1.05pm.
There’s bad news for Winnie in Mrs Brown’s Boys when Agnes discovers Peggy Piper the Pernod poisoner is out on appeal and could be coming back to Finglas. This might mean Winnie has to give evidence against her again as she was the one who saw Peggy poison her husband. BBC One at 10.30pm
1897. English lawyer Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to meet a new client and a legend is about to get fresh blood in Dracula from the makers of Sherlock who bring you a brand new take on the most famous vampire of them all: the magnificent, brooding, deliciously deadly Count Dracula. This is the tale of a terrifying, maze-like castle, of undead Brides, and a vampire Count whose ambition is to conquer the new world. BBC One at 9pm.
|
NEW YEARS DAY ITV HIGHLIGHTS
It’s the first episode in a new run of Bancroft tonight. Promoted to Detective Chief Superintendent, Elizabeth Bancroft (Sarah Parish) returns on a professional high. However, it appears success has come at a high price as she’s now estranged from her beloved son Joe (Adam Long) and facing increasing pressure from her dangerous pact with crime boss, Daanish Kamara (Ryan McKen). ITV, STV and UTV at 9pm.
ITV3 give us a chance to see once more Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan host the annual entertainment extravaganza The Royal Variety Performance from the London Palladium, attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. 6pm.
It’s also ITV3 that have the only other decent offering from the network tonight also, and again its a repeat as viewers can join the countdown of Elton John’s 20 most popular songs, chosen by viewers to celebrate his 70th birthday in Elton John: The Nation’s Favourite Songs. Elton discusses the stories behind the tracks in a candid conversation with David Walliams, while celebrity fans and friends reveal what their favourite numbers mean to them. 8.40pm
|
BEST OF THE REST
Channel 4: It’s a New Year Celebrity Bake Off for Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig as they host a special edition featuring the cast of Derry Girls for the second of this year’s festive specials. The stars cook up some New Year-inspired bakes to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood from 7.40pm.
Channel 5: Colin Bryce and Danny Wallace oversee the commentary for the final of The World’s Strongest Man while James Richardson, Eddie Hall and Michelle Ackerley present action from the final of the showpiece strongman event, held in Bradenton, Florida, as the 10 qualifiers from the five heats competed for the prize won by Iceland’s Hafthor Bjornsson in 2018. The manly action starts at 7.30pm.
Sky Arts: Barry Cryer pays tribute to pioneering Scottish stand-up comedian Billy Connolly, who also appeared in films including Mrs Brown, The Last Samurai and Indecent Proposal. There were cameo appearances with Kenny Everett on his television show featuring naughty bits, an Audience with and Billy even provided the soundtrack to children’s series Supergran. 9pm.
Talking Pictures TV: Miss Marple comes to solve the mystery when a local woman is poisoned in this 1981 version of The Mirror Cracked. An all star cast sees Elizabeth Taylor, Angela Lansbury, Tony Curtis & Rock Hudson romping through the script. From 6.55pm.