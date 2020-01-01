Today’s soap opera highlights can be found over in Pick of the Plots.

NEW YEARS DAY BBC HIGHLIGHTS

This special entertainment show will feature a host of treats and surprises as the cast reunite to look back over a decade of such fun, friendship, romance and all that made millions of fans connect with this unique and very special sitcom. The special promises an unforgettable night of magical memories, and with Miranda at the helm, viewers can expect not only some poignant reflections and behind the scenes titbits but much silliness, dancing and enforced galloping! BBC One at 5.45pm.

Other BBC highlights The most spectacular moments from the Seven Worlds One Planet series come together in this Best of Seven Worlds One Planet compilation, highlighting the incredibly rich, and wonderful diversity of life found on our planet’s seven unique continents. BBC One at 1.05pm.

There’s bad news for Winnie in Mrs Brown’s Boys when Agnes discovers Peggy Piper the Pernod poisoner is out on appeal and could be coming back to Finglas. This might mean Winnie has to give evidence against her again as she was the one who saw Peggy poison her husband. BBC One at 10.30pm

1897. English lawyer Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to meet a new client and a legend is about to get fresh blood in Dracula from the makers of Sherlock who bring you a brand new take on the most famous vampire of them all: the magnificent, brooding, deliciously deadly Count Dracula. This is the tale of a terrifying, maze-like castle, of undead Brides, and a vampire Count whose ambition is to conquer the new world. BBC One at 9pm.

NEW YEARS DAY ITV HIGHLIGHTS

It’s the first episode in a new run of Bancroft tonight. Promoted to Detective Chief Superintendent, Elizabeth Bancroft (Sarah Parish) returns on a professional high. However, it appears success has come at a high price as she’s now estranged from her beloved son Joe (Adam Long) and facing increasing pressure from her dangerous pact with crime boss, Daanish Kamara (Ryan McKen). ITV, STV and UTV at 9pm.

ITV3 give us a chance to see once more Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan host the annual entertainment extravaganza The Royal Variety Performance from the London Palladium, attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. 6pm.



It’s also ITV3 that have the only other decent offering from the network tonight also, and again its a repeat as viewers can join the countdown of Elton John’s 20 most popular songs, chosen by viewers to celebrate his 70th birthday in Elton John: The Nation’s Favourite Songs. Elton discusses the stories behind the tracks in a candid conversation with David Walliams, while celebrity fans and friends reveal what their favourite numbers mean to them. 8.40pm