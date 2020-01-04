Best on the Box highlights for Saturday, January 4th and does a new year and new decade bring us a new choice of telly viewing? Well…

ONE TO WATCH: THE GREATEST DANCER, BBC ONE at 7pm

BBC One’s Saturday night dance talent show The Greatest Dancer is back for series two with brand new faces and a very exciting twist! The dance talent show returns, where dancers of any age and dance style compete to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Hoping to discover The Greatest Dancer are the superstar Dance Captains: Multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl, Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. They are now joined by a brand new Dance Captain – pop star, dancer and choreographer to stars such as Beyonce and Taylor Swift, Todrick Hall. The series is hosted by singer, rapper and former Strictly Champion Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, member of multi-award winning dance troupe Diversity. Also joining The Greatest Dancer team this year is award-winning professional dancer and Love Island 2019 finalist Curtis Pritchard, who will be welcoming hopefuls in reception to The Greatest Dancer studio. At the auditions the audience hold the power, and only they will decide if the mirror opens for the acts or not. The dancers need to impress at least 75 percent of the audience for the mirror to open and progress in the competition. And there is a brand new twist at the end of each episode, where one Dance Captain will get to pick one act and take them straight through to the live shows.

THE MASKED SINGER, ITV, STV and UTV at 7pm

The Masked Singer is the surreal and surprising singing show that asks – who is behind the mask? Twelve celebrities compete, dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities are hidden on and off stage, their voices are disguised in interviews – it’s TV’s best kept secret.

As each celebrity sings, a superstar panel, along with the studio audience, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity singers try to throw them off the scent. In tonight’s episode the first six masked singers battle it out – Queen Bee vs Duck, Unicorn vs Butterfly and Chameleon vs Hedgehog.

At the end of the show, the first celebrity’s true identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage. Hosted by Joel Dommett who is joined by panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong.

TONY ROBINSON’S HISTORY OF BRITAIN, CHANNEL 5 at 8pm

Tony Robinson is back on Channel 5 with another series that digs into the past.

The actor best-known for his role in Blackadder as dimwit Baldrick is a fan of the past, having spent over two decades hosting Channel 4’s archaeology series Time Team and more recently documentaries that look to the past for Channel 5.

In this latest series Tony Robinson’s History Of Britain he explores the historic facts and fables of the nation through the everyday lives of ordinary people, beginning by looking at life during the reign of Tudor king Henry VIII. Tony talks about the role of executioner Thomas Grimes, and reveals how Richard Roose rose from pot washer to being the cook for the Bishop of Rochester.

TALKING COMEDY: ROWAN ATKINSON, BBC FOUR at 10.35pm

Tony Robinson’s Blackadder co-star Rowan Atkinson is celebrated on BBC Four later in the evening in the final edition in the series of Talking Comedy. The Beeb documentary takes a look back through the archives at Rowan Atkinson’s appearances on some of their best-loved talk shows to get his views on being funny and how for Rowan comedy works.

Rowan is best-known in most recent times for rubber-faced Mr Bean, but has a long comedy career ranging from stand-up to a key player in early Comic Relief telethons and sketch show Not The Nine O’clock News. His most popular character is, arguably, Edmund Blackadder who was seen in various incarnations spanning several hundred years over four series of Blackadder in the 1980s.

CASUALTY, BBC ONE at 9.05pm

Dylan decides it is time to take a stand, both in his personal and professional life.

Meanwhile, Ruby finds the courage to take temporary custody of baby Harmony. When she hears the news, Violette agrees to try and get clean, and decides to send Arlo away.

Elsewhere, Connie returns to the emergency department.