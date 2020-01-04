No series for RuPaul chat show

Fox Television stateside have told RuPaul to Sashay away following a pilot run of the chat show.

RuPaul has had much more success with World of Wonder’s Drag Race both in the states and the UK.

“I’ve been in show business for a long, long time. You do a lot of projects [and] most projects do not work, which is fine. You just go in and you do your best and you see what happens. If it works, great. If it doesn’t, that’s OK!” – RuPaul speaking to Ent Tonight last year

Showbiz news show Entertainment Tonight has revealed that RuPaul’s recent chat show won’t be back for a full series following a three-week pilot run.

Fox announced the drag superstar would front a talk show in April last year with the company optimistic it would get syndicated across American networks, however this hasn’t happened and the show will now no longer go to a full series. Produced by Warner Brothers for Fox it aired over ten local Fox stations in June last year, screened in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Phoenix, Minneapolis and Charlotte.

The show launched on June 10th on WJZY Charlotte at 10am, KTVU San Francisco and KSAZ Phoenix at 2pm, KRIV Houston at 3pm, WWOR New York at 5pm, KTTV Los Angeles at 6pm, WNYW New York at 7pm and KCOP Los Angeles and WFTC Minneapolis at 8pm. It was part of a number of new trail series by Fox for syndication on the regional networks.

The chat show, simply titled RuPaul, saw him joined by Drag Race regulars including Michelle Visage for features as well as talking to a host of star names such as Iggy Azalea, Ciara, and Paula Abdul.

The Fox commission isn’t the 59-year-old’s first chat show, he had previously fronted The RuPaul Show for VH1 in the 1990s.