SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4

The series is back on screen tomorrow evening with the recruits surviving on a remote Scottish Island.

SAS: Who Dares Wins will be no Take the High Road.

This time chief Instructor, Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff, Foxy, Billy and Ollie are returning to the spiritual homeland of the SAS – Scotland – the location for some of the Special Forces’ most challenging training and the birthplace of the founder of the SAS, David Stirling.

This series will see twenty-five men and women taken to a remote Scottish Island and put through what the DS believe is their toughest, most unforgiving selection course yet. They will bring their experiences and expertise to a new clutch of nervous recruits and they will be joined by a new member of the directing staff team – Jay. Thirty-six-year-old Jay spent ten years in the SAS, leaving active duty just over a year ago.

The DS will place Jay undercover for the first six days of the course, acting as their eyes and ears on the inside. Then, at the midpoint of the course, he shocks fellow recruits by swapping over to the other side, joining the DS as the fifth member of the team. In another new element for the series, along with facing tough physical tasks on land, the recruits will have the added challenge of operating on the oceans around the highlands of Scotland.

The DS and recruits will be based in a disused steading on the remote island of Raasay located on the West Coast of Scotland. Returning to the roots of the Special Forces we will see the DS strip this Selection right back, making it rawer and tougher than ever. The recruits will be confronted with harsher conditions, stricter food rationing and their characters and survival instincts will be tested to the limit.

In episode one, with a focus on maritime warfare and never-before-seen tasks, the recruits are put under extreme scrutiny with two of the recruits failing in the opening physical activities and being removed before they even start the course. Throughout the first forty-eight hour phase, the Directing Staff will apply the pressure, both physically and mentally, with extreme tasks and basic living standards. The recruits will have to fall backwards from a 10-foot platform in teams of three, will be stranded in the Scottish Highlands at night and assault a ship mid-ocean climbing aboard using a special forces insertion technique.

As the recruits progress through the course, they’ll be forced to confront surprising truths about themselves to discover their real character. Will they have what it takes to make it through this unique version of SAS selection? – Channel 4

SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 tomorrow, Sunday January 5th, at 9pm