Dial M For Murder the UK Tour staring Tom Chambers, Sally Bretton and Chris Harper launches this January.

A brand new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder tours the UK this year opening at the Richmond Theatre later this month. The genre-defining thriller – based on Frederick Knott’s stage and screen play, made world-famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic 1954 film will be directed by Anthony Banks.

TV and stage favourite Tom Chambers stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Sally Bretton*. When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the ‘perfect crime’. Christopher Harper performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard while Michael Salami stars as Max Halliday, Margot’s lover.

*Sally Bretton will be with the production through to April 11th.

Tour Dates

Richmond Theatre Tues 14th – Sat 18th Jan www.atgtickets.com
Theatre Royal, Norwich Mon 20th – Sat 25th Jan www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk
Orchard Theatre, Dartford Mon 27th Jan – Sat 1st Feb www.orchardtheatre.co.uk
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford Mon 3rd – Sat 8th Feb www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
Theatre Royal, Bath Mon 10th – Sat 15th Feb www.theatreroyal.org.uk
His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen Mon 17th – Sat 22nd Feb www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
King’s Theatre, Edinburgh Mon 24th – Sat 29th Feb www.capitaltheatres.com
Theatre Royal, Glasgow Mon 2nd – Sat 7th Mar www.atgtickets.com
Salisbury Playhouse Mon 9th – Sat 14th Mar www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk
Churchill Theatre, Bromley Mon 16th – Sat 21st Mar www.churchilltheatre.co.uk
Palace Theatre, Southend Mon 23rd – Sat 28th Mar www.southendtheatres.org.uk
Milton Keynes Theatre Mon 13th – Sat 18th Apr www.atgtickets.com
New Alexandra, Birmingham Mon 20th – Sat 25th Apr www.atgtickets.com
New Theatre, Cardiff Mon 27th Apr – Sat 2nd May www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
Curve Theatre, Leicester Mon 4th – Sat 9th May www.curveonline.co.uk
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield Mon 11th – Sat 16th May www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Playhouse Theatre, Liverpool Mon 18th – Sat 23rd May www.everymanplayhouse.com
Theatr Clwyd, Mold Mon 25th – Sat 30th May www.theatrclwyd.com
Theatre Royal, Brighton Mon 1st – Sat 6th June www.atgtickets.com
Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury Mon 8th – Sat 13th June www.theatresevern.co.uk
The Lowry, Salford Mon 15th – Sat 20th June www.thelowry.com
Royal & Derngate, Northampton Mon 22nd – Sat 27th June www.royalandderngate.co.uk
Theatre Royal, Plymouth Mon 29th June – Sat 4th July www.theatreroyal.com
Grand Theatre, Leeds Mon 6th – Sat 11th July www.leedsgrandtheatre.com
Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton Mon 13th – Sat 18th July www.grandtheatre.co.uk

