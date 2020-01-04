Dial M For Murder the UK Tour staring Tom Chambers, Sally Bretton and Chris Harper launches this January.
A brand new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder tours the UK this year opening at the Richmond Theatre later this month. The genre-defining thriller – based on Frederick Knott’s stage and screen play, made world-famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic 1954 film will be directed by Anthony Banks.
TV and stage favourite Tom Chambers stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Sally Bretton*. When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the ‘perfect crime’. Christopher Harper performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard while Michael Salami stars as Max Halliday, Margot’s lover.
*Sally Bretton will be with the production through to April 11th.
Tour Dates
|Richmond Theatre
|Tues 14th – Sat 18th Jan
|www.atgtickets.com
|Theatre Royal, Norwich
|Mon 20th – Sat 25th Jan
|www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk
|Orchard Theatre, Dartford
|Mon 27th Jan – Sat 1st Feb
|www.orchardtheatre.co.uk
|Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford
|Mon 3rd – Sat 8th Feb
|www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
|Theatre Royal, Bath
|Mon 10th – Sat 15th Feb
|www.theatreroyal.org.uk
|His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen
|Mon 17th – Sat 22nd Feb
|www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
|King’s Theatre, Edinburgh
|Mon 24th – Sat 29th Feb
|www.capitaltheatres.com
|Theatre Royal, Glasgow
|Mon 2nd – Sat 7th Mar
|www.atgtickets.com
|Salisbury Playhouse
|Mon 9th – Sat 14th Mar
|www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk
|Churchill Theatre, Bromley
|Mon 16th – Sat 21st Mar
|www.churchilltheatre.co.uk
|Palace Theatre, Southend
|Mon 23rd – Sat 28th Mar
|www.southendtheatres.org.uk
|Milton Keynes Theatre
|Mon 13th – Sat 18th Apr
|www.atgtickets.com
|New Alexandra, Birmingham
|Mon 20th – Sat 25th Apr
|www.atgtickets.com
|New Theatre, Cardiff
|Mon 27th Apr – Sat 2nd May
|www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
|Curve Theatre, Leicester
|Mon 4th – Sat 9th May
|www.curveonline.co.uk
|Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
|Mon 11th – Sat 16th May
|www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
|Playhouse Theatre, Liverpool
|Mon 18th – Sat 23rd May
|www.everymanplayhouse.com
|Theatr Clwyd, Mold
|Mon 25th – Sat 30th May
|www.theatrclwyd.com
|Theatre Royal, Brighton
|Mon 1st – Sat 6th June
|www.atgtickets.com
|Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury
|Mon 8th – Sat 13th June
|www.theatresevern.co.uk
|The Lowry, Salford
|Mon 15th – Sat 20th June
|www.thelowry.com
|Royal & Derngate, Northampton
|Mon 22nd – Sat 27th June
|www.royalandderngate.co.uk
|Theatre Royal, Plymouth
|Mon 29th June – Sat 4th July
|www.theatreroyal.com
|Grand Theatre, Leeds
|Mon 6th – Sat 11th July
|www.leedsgrandtheatre.com
|Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton
|Mon 13th – Sat 18th July
|www.grandtheatre.co.uk
