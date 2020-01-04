Dial M for Murder returns for UK Tour

Dial M For Murder the UK Tour staring Tom Chambers, Sally Bretton and Chris Harper launches this January.



A brand new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder tours the UK this year opening at the Richmond Theatre later this month. The genre-defining thriller – based on Frederick Knott’s stage and screen play, made world-famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic 1954 film will be directed by Anthony Banks.

TV and stage favourite Tom Chambers stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Sally Bretton*. When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the ‘perfect crime’. Christopher Harper performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard while Michael Salami stars as Max Halliday, Margot’s lover.

*Sally Bretton will be with the production through to April 11th.

Tour Dates