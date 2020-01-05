Tom Wright’s tender love story Undetectable opens next month for a spring season

Undetectable is love story for the post-chemsex generation. ‘Sex is easy. Intimacy is hard.’

“Tom’s writing is such a joy to direct; not only is it startlingly insightful and gloriously entertaining, but it speaks to this very moment in time. It was a privilege to premiere the play at Kings Head in March 2019, and to now be returning to such a supportive venue; one of the leading forces putting LGBTQ+ conversations on stage is an honour.” – director Rikki Beadle-Blair

Tom Wright’s tender, funny and uplifting love story is back by popular demand to open the King’s Head Theatre’s Spring 2020 season following a critically acclaimed, and highly successful run at the venue in early 2019. Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE will be reprising his role as director with Lewis Brown and Freddie Hogan both returning in their celebrated roles as Bradley and Lex respectively.

Undetectable will run at King’s Head Theatre from the 12th February through to March 7th and tells the story of hunky dream boy Lex and bright spark Bradley are falling for each other. Big time. After three months, Lex has decided that tonight’s the night but Bradley’s not so sure he wants to go all the way…

The production is a love story for the post-chemsex generation. With wisdom, wit and honesty, Tom Wright’s play explores the intricate emotions, moral dilemmas and personal demons we all take to bed with us.

This tour de force pairing of Tom Wright and director Rikk Beadle-Blair will return to the venue where this heartful and humorous story first found its home. The King’s Head Theatre was established in 1970. Passionate about championing ethically produced fringe theatre, they are known for their challenging work and support of young artists.

“I cannot wait to share his wonderful play with audiences once again at the King’s Head Theatre.” – director Rikki Beadle-Blair

Kings Head Theatre: 115 Upper Street, N1 1QN. 12th February – 7th March 2020: Tuesdays – Saturdays, 8.45pm / Sundays (& Sat 7 March), 4.45pm (no performance on Mondays)

www.kingsheadtheatre.com