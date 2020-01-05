Best on the Box highlights for Sunday January 5th, its a return to Call the Midwife as the series heads into the mid-sixties, breakfast is on the menu and a Thames TV classic is dusted down for repeat.

ONE TO WATCH: CALL THE MIDWIFE, BBC ONE at 7.10pm

It is January 1965 and, along with the rest of the UK, the Nonnatus House team is stunned by the death of Winston Churchill.

His State Funeral procession brings millions to the capital, causing road closures and congestion, and is avidly watched on TV by Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt). While working on night duty at the maternity home, Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) is delivering a baby when suddenly there’s a power outage. Fred (Cliff Parisi) is soon on hand to fix it, but on his way out he follows an unusual sound and finds, abandoned in a dustbin, a newborn baby. At a run-down homeless unit, Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) meets heavily pregnant Dena (Jenny Rainsford) and her ten year-old son Terry (Jordan Nash). Determined to help them move into a proper home in time for baby’s arrival, Nurse Crane manages to secure them a new council flat in one of the Tower Blocks. Meanwhile Trixie, Lucille and Valerie (Jennifer Kirby) enter a tights competition in the hopes of winning a year’s supply of hosiery.

DANCING ON ICE 2020, ITV, STV and UTV at 7pm

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the skids are back over the rink as Dancing on Ice returns for a brand new series.

Twelve celebrities compete to become champion of the rink with the help of some of the world’s greatest skating professionals. The formidable Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up the ice panel alongside dance supremo, Ashley Banjo and brand new addition, John Barrowman.

Tonight, six couples perform their very first routines, plus there is a spectacular performance from the professional skaters.

SAS: WHO DARES WINS, CHANNEL 4 at 9pm

Twenty-five men and women, including an ex-SAS operator working as a mole, face an intense start to the latest SAS: Who Dares Wins course, led by Chief Instructor Ant Middleton.

The course begins with a ‘cold-water’ shock as the recruits must jump from a moving speedboat into the freezing Atlantic Ocean and then swim to the shore of a remote Scottish island, where the recruits are based for the duration of the course.

With a focus on maritime warfare and never-before-seen tasks, the recruits are put under extreme scrutiny by Ant and his team from the moment they arrive. Two of them fail the opening physical activities and are removed before they even start the course. Throughout the first 48-hour phase, the Directing Staff apply the pressure, both physically and mentally, with extreme tasks and basic living standards.

BRITAIN’S FAVOURITE CEREAL, CHANNEL 5 at 7pm

Britain spends more money on breakfast cereal every year than anywhere else in Europe, and in this show, the UK has voted to decide its favourite.

What do you like to devour while watching Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain? A nice bowl of Coco Pops? Or maybe a Honey Hoop while snoozing to Dan Walker over on BBC Breakfast? Well in this Channel 5 celebration, hosted by Basil Brush, morning food glories are discussed by celebrities who munch over the top twenty, while reminiscing about classic cereal adverts from Weetabix to Corn Flakes and everything between.

There’s also a trip to the café where there is nothing but cereal on the menu, and a famous wheaty challenge is beefed up.

SWEENEY TODD, TALKING PICTURES TV at 9pm

From director: Reginald Collin comes this Thames Television adaption of the classic barbaric barber story.

A host of well-know faces pop up in this 1970 production including Emmerdale’s Freddie Jones in the lead role of Sweeney Todd. Other well known names star such as Last of the Summer Wine’s Peter Sallis and The Gaffer actor Russell Hunter.

If you’ve not seen the more recent movie version or read the story then TPTV give you this little snippet to lure you into olde London town… ‘A fiendish barber in early 19th century London has many dark secrets’.