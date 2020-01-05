Netflix documentary series follows Navarro College cheerleaders

The streaming service launches the documentary next week.

From the team behind Last Chance U, Netflix’s documentary series Cheer follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

Led by Monica Aldama, the small junior college has won fourteen National Championships since 2000. The stakes on the mat are high, but for these athletes, the only thing more brutal than their workouts and more exceptional than their performances are the stories of adversity and triumph behind the team members themselves.

Over the course of six episodes, viewers will join the Navarro College cheerleaders as they face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one nail-biting and adrenaline pumping final competition at the National Championship.

Cheer launches on Netflix on January 8th.