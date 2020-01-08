Stephen Fry to present ‘Fantastic Beasts’ BBC documentary

J.K Rowling’s work has inspired a BBC documentary presented by the former QI host.

Airing on BBC One, the provisionally-titled Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History will look at mythical creatures and the fantastical beasts from J.K. Rowling’s stories exploring their history and connections with animals roaming the planet today.

Across a ‘spellbinding’ sixty-minutes viewers will be taken on an incredible journey from the hidden corridors of London’s Natural History Museum to the frozen steppes of Siberia and secret caves of Madagascar.

“The BBC is world-renowned for its amazing natural history programming and it is a delight to bring the natural world and Wizarding World together on BBC One.” – Charlotte Moore, Director of Content, BBC

Produced in partnership with Warner Bros. and London’s Natural History Museum and presented by Stephen Fry, the documentary will go behind the scenes at both the Natural History Museum and Warner Bros. Studios.

Through a combination of BBC National History Unit archive content and spellbinding scenes from the Fantastic Beasts films it will reveal how closely real world animals, mythological creatures and wizarding world beasts are intertwined.

Fry, who has a prior connection with Rowling’s work having provided narration for the Harry Potter audiobooks, said that he was “delighted” to be hosting the one-off special which would “show the wizarding world that the fantastic beasts in our world are more than a match for theirs.”.

“This incredible partnership between three of the UK’s leading institutions will bring an astonishing array of creatures to our screens. We are thrilled to be working with these talented partners to bring natural history content to a wider young audience.” – Mike Gunton, Executive Producer

The documentary will also feature the Natural History Museum’s exhibition, titled Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder Of Nature. Set to open in Spring 2020, it combines the creative power of film, television, literature and science and is the Museum’s most ambitious exhibition to date. Visitors will encounter legendary beasts next to dazzling specimens and historic objects from their world-leading scientific collection.