Joker and Downton Abbey The Movie available in 4K HDR on Rakuten

Judy, Hustlers, The Goldfinch and more will all be available in 4K HDR this month on the TVOD section.

“Rakuten TV cheers up your post-Christmas blues with a selection of the very best new releases, available in 4K HDR and free Hollywood movies, all at the click of a button on your Smart TV.” – Rakuten TV

All the very best new releases are coming to the new releases section of Rakuten TV next year. The dark and gripping drama, Joker comes to your screens, depicting the Joker himself like never before, and leaving audiences torn between pity and repulsion. What will you make of him? Downton Abbey The Movie is also available, so allow yourselves to be transported back to the 1920s and help the beloved Crawley family prepare for the most important moment of their lives – a Royal visit! Watch as the tensions rise, dramas unfold, and chaos ensues just before the visit – will they pull it off?

Also available in 4K HDR is the captivating Judy, starring Renée Zellweger who brings to light the real truth of America’s sweetheart through her depiction of Judy Garland. The film takes audiences on a raw, honest and heart-breaking journey as they watch Judy’s last sell-out tour in London, and come to understand more than ever than fame and stardom does certainly not guarantee happiness.

Additionally, if you’re looking to kick off January with a bang, the snappy, female, ball-busting cast of Hustlers will help you to do so. Watch as the women, played by an all-star cast of the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, navigate their way around wealthy wall-street bankers, and devise a cunning plan to triple their profits when the economic collapse hurts their earnings.