History2 channel expands coverage in Hungary

A+E Networks is to expand the distribution of its factual entertainment channel HISTORY2 in Hungary.

“We are delighted to launch HISTORY2 for the very first time in Hungary with Magyar Telekom, our long-time partner. HISTORY2 is a fantastic channel that has seen a tremendous increase in popularity and demand among affiliates and viewers across Europe. Its sister channel HISTORY gained significant market share in the last 12 months in Hungary and we feel localised HISTORY2 will offer even more fascinating programmes to explore world’s biggest mysteries.” – Izabella Wiley, General Manager, Central & Eastern Europe at A+E Networks CEE

The channel will launch on Magyar Telekom, one of the leading cable and DTH networks in the country. HISTORY2 will now sit along previously available HISTORY and will be available to over 800,000 homes across Hungary. The network will be available exclusively on Magyar Telekom throughout January.

HISTORY2, which is localized to Hungarian, will be available on Magyar Telekom’s Szuper Családi HD (Super Family HD) and Szuper Családi Mozi (Super Family Cinema) packages, giving viewers the opportunity to access fascinating shows.

These include a programming stunt History 101 made up by a collection of documentaries on top inventions, objects, fast foods and weapons that changed the world; Holocaust Memorial Day programming special that commemorates the 75th anniversary of Nazi German Auschwitz camp liberation along with country’s premiere of shows like The Tesla Files that puts the brilliant inventor’s ideas covered in the recently declassified CIA files to test and Life After People that portrays the world without us, humans.

HISTORY2 launched internationally in 2013 as a partner channel to HISTORY. The channel digs behind the story, covering science, military history, ancient history and modern history, entertaining audiences by unearthing the little known facts of the world around us. The channel is now available in over 45 million homes around the world.