Harriet Walter and Frances O’Connor star in The End

Sky have released details on their forthcoming drama.

Sky Atlantic’s bold new drama The End is about three generations of a family with separate but intersecting obsessions all trying to figure out how to die with dignity, live with none and make it count.

The production features deeply moving and surprisingly funny moments in a series produced by Oscar® and Emmy®-winning See-Saw Films and created and written by Samantha Strauss of Dance Academy fame.

O’Connor plays Dr Kate Brennan, an Australian-based specialist in palliative care, Euthanasia is a hot-button topic in Kate’s field of work and she is passionate in her opposition. On the other side of the world, Kate’s mother, Edie Henley (Walter), feels just as strongly about her right to die. Kate has little choice but to ship Edie out from England and deposit her in a nearby retirement village in the Gold Coast – Edie’s worst nightmare.

While Kate struggles with her own problems, her children are trying to work out who they are, and who they want to be. What follows is a story about mothers and daughters, ethics and emotion, and mostly how it’s never too late to start again.