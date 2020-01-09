Noel Fitzpatrick returns to Channel 4 to deal with more complex canine and feline medical situations

There’s more animal magic with Professor Noel Fitzpatrick in the 15th series of The Supervet.

The nation’s favourite vet returns for another season of compelling and complex canine and feline challenges.

In this the first episode of the new series, Merida, a six-month-old collie, appears to have a developmental deformity where the bones in her elbows don’t fit together. But after CT scans, Noel sees that the situation is even more complex.

Burmese mountain dog Brodie has a painful bulging disc. Noel hopes removing the disc bulge and replacing it with a bespoke titanium spacer screw will help. And boss cat Elmo has a complex fracture to his left back leg after being hit by a car.

Although the bone has exploded into fragments it should be possible to salvage the limb with complex surgery involving metal implants.

In the video preview below meet much-loved feisty Elmo. This ‘intact’ boss cat is usually full of machismo, but he’s been hit by a car and now needs expert emergency surgery as well as lots of TLC to restore him.

The Supervet, Channel 4 at 8pm