Park Theatre presents Simon Collow’s take on La Cage Aux Folles

Casting has been confirmed for the English language World Premiere of the play version of La Cage Aux Folles.

“La Cage aux Folles is a great – and brilliantly funny – play about living the life you want to live. It’s also a bit of an eye-opener about what it was to be out and gay in the early seventies. But there’s nothing remotely preachy about it – it’s zany, outrageous, mad. A rampant farce, and utterly life affirming.” – Simon Callow

Jean Poiret’s seminal classic spawned four blockbuster films and a Tony Award-winning musical. This new translation of the heartfelt farce by theatrical legend Simon Callow will star Michael Matus in the role of Georges and Paul Hunter as Albin.

The cast is completed by Sarah Lam, Syrus Lowe, Peter Straker, Mark Cameron, Arthur Hughes, Simon Hepworth, Louise Bangay, Georgina Ambrey and William Nelson.

Nightclub owner Georges and his dazzling drag artiste partner Albin create the most spectacular shows in St. Tropez. But when Georges’ son Laurent announces his engagement to the daughter of a notoriously right-wing politician determined to bring the curtain down on the town’s vibrant nightlife, the real performance begins.

As Georges and Albin entertain their soon-to-be in laws and attempt to conceal their true nature for the sake of their son, how long can the façade last? The play will be directed by Park Theatre’s Artistic Director, Jez Bond.

Simon Callow is best-known as an actor, author and director. He joined the National Theatre in 1979, where he created the role of Mozart in Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. He has appeared in many films including A Room with a View, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Shakespeare in Love, Phantom of the Opera and has recently played The Duke of Sandringham in the television series Outlander. He directed Shirley Valentine in the West End and on Broadway, Single Spies at the National Theatre and Carmen Jones at the Old Vic, as well as the film of The Ballad of the Sad Café.

“Despite attitudes to the LGBTQ community having changed over the last few years, we live in a world that’s divided. Nearly fifty years after it first delighted audiences in Paris, the farce that inspired four films and an award-winning musical continues to shine a light on the ridiculousness of bigotry. I’m delighted to be directing this hilarious, heartfelt comedy; and to be bringing the original play to the stage for the first time ever in the English language.” – Park Theatre’s Artistic Director, Jez Bond

La Cage aux Folles [The Play], Park200, Park Theatre, Clifton Terrace, Finsbury Park, N4 3JP from the 12th of February to 21st March 2020; Mon – Sat Evenings 7.30pm, Thu & Sat Matinees 3.00pm. www.parktheatre.co.uk