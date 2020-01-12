Last ever Undercover Festival returns to Woking

The final Undercover Festival comes back to its roots in Woking Surrey for an explosive finale on the 6th & 7th March 2020.

“It’s been somewhat of a nomadic existence for Undercover since we first emerged in 2013 from the ashes of the VLR stage of the much missed Guilfest. Undercover back in the Woking area via 3 Stints at Bisley, one visit to Brighton, two years hosted in Margate and then Tufnell Park in London. We’re finally back at the Fiery Bird to present to you a veritable feast of alternative music delights.” – Undercover Festival

The final Undercover Festival comes back to its roots in Woking Surrey for an explosive finale later this year. Now in its eighth consecutive year organisers have announced their last ever Undercover Festival; a small independent alternative music festival including punk, post punk, Ska and much more at The Fiery Bird Venue Woking Surrey.

Regulars to the annual event have given the gigs a reputation for being one of the friendliest small festivals out there, while this year the event has downsized in venue size so will offer a more intimate experience, however the proceedings will still have an alternative music line up that lovers of alternative music will find more than appealing.

Lined up to appear at the era-ending final-ever dates are Johnny Moped (Sat), Subhumans (Sat), Roddy Radiation & The Skabilly Rebels (with Roddy Byers from The Specials) (Fri), 999 (Sat), Chelsea (Fri), MENACE (Fri), XSLF (Fri), Radical Dance Faction (Fri), Pussycat and the Dirty Johnsons (Sat), dragSTER (Sat), Diablofurs (Sat), Screaming Dead (Sat), R.E.D – Religion Equals Decay (Sat), Stone Heroes (Sat), G.Y.B (Sat), No Lip (Fri), RAGE DC (Fri), WitchDoktors (Sat), The Fanzines (Sat), Wyrd Sisters (Fri & Sat).

Not forgetting two Undercover stalwarts Mr (part of the Undercover Furniture) the one and only “Keefy” Keith Woodhouse MC (Radio Woking) and Trev Bossom spinning tunes in between bands, plus the breath taking projections for bands all the way from Wales’ Mr Dimlo Sighs.

“Plans are in place for an even better Undercover, we are putting the finishing touches to what we believe is a mouth-watering alternative music event with none of that X Factor schmaltz here… Sadly this will be our last Undercover as all good things have to come to an end and it is fitting that for our last festival we are back where it all started in the Woking area.” – Festival Organiser Mick Moriarty.

Tickets are available online or paper tickets from ALL AGES RECORDS in Camden, BANQUET RECORDS in Kingston Surrey, or at SOUNDS OF THE SUBURBS RECORDS Ruislip. Undercover Festival, 6th and 7th March 2020 at the The Fiery Bird in Woking, Surrey.

www.undercoverfest.com