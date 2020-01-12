Getaways welcome new faces for latest series

The local BBC travel show returns this coming week with three new presenters as it expands its coverage area.

“This is our 12th series of Getaways with BBC Northern Ireland but our first as a co-production with BBC Scotland, so we’re delighted to have some new faces and introduce this highly successful series to Scottish viewers for the first time.” – Jannine Waddell, Managing Director, Waddell Media

Getaways, BBC One Northern Ireland’s travel series returns with a new six-part series and three new presenters with fun-packed holiday ideas

for everyone this coming Monday night (13th January) at 7.30pm on BBC One Northern Ireland.

Stalwart of the show Joe Lindsay is joined by fellow Northern Ireland-born and BBC Breakfast sports presenter Holly Hamilton and Scottish presenters Jennifer Reoch and JJ Chalmers, as well as some exciting new guest presenters, all on a mission to find out the best destinations this summer.

In the first programme Holly Hamilton teams up with JJ Chalmers to explore the Balearic Island of Menorca. They check out the beaches, a waterpark and a horse show and there’s even time for some shopping and snorkelling. Back home in Northern Ireland, Eamonn Holmes explores the Glens of Antrim.

In the second programme, Joe Lindsay and Jennifer Reoch jet off to the USA for a city break in Philadelphia. They pack in all the best of the city as they take in views of Philly from the top – the One Liberty Observation Deck – and visit must-see sights including LOVE Park and the Liberty Bell. In Scotland, Atta Yaqub finds out the best places to visit in Perthshire.

Later in the series Holly and JJ take a city break to Prague, Brno and the Czech Republic. Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn visits the historic Hillsborough Castle and Gardens in County Down. There are visits to Croatia, Crete and Spanish city Seville, while those seeking a holiday closer to home can discover the beauty of Northern Ireland and Scotland. Kirsty Wark visits the Isle of Arran, Diona Doherty seeks out family adventure at Centre Parcs, Longford and Jean Johansson explores the coast in East Fife.

The new series of Getaways is made for BBC Northern Ireland by Waddell Media and is a co-production between BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Scotland.