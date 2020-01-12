Rylan Clark-Neal to give free live performance in Kings Cross

Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, Supermarket Sweep and It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal will join Alex Zane to perform his favourite Twitter conversations and moments to a live audience later this month.

“My love of Twitter is no secret, it’s my go to every single day for news, opinions and random funny things that just make me smile. It’s an incredible thing to be able to interact with fans all over the country after a live show and the support I get is really appreciated.” – Rylan Clark-Neal

Rylan Clark-Neal is the latest celebrity guest speaker to headline ‘Thread Talks’ – a series of exclusive ‘in conversation’ free events celebrating the world of Twitter threads and conversations.

Rylan will join host Alex Zane on Wednesday 22nd January to share his favourite, funniest and most controversial Twitter experiences to a live audience at the new Samsung KX experience space in Coal Drops Yard, London.

Launched in association with Twitter, the 90-minute-long, free event will feature Rylan performing a reading of his favourite spats and chats from the Twittersphere, as well as an intimate question and answer session with the audience and host. He joins a diverse array of outstanding speakers who have performed at the venue’s Centre Stage in front of the world’s first vertical 10 metre-wide curved Samsung screen.

Previous celebrity guest speakers include: RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, influential journalist and renowned author Caitlin Moran, radio host and I’m a Celeb star Roman Kemp, sports journalist Colin Murray and Gavin and Stacey star Mathew Horne. Designed to give guests the ultimate immersive brand experience, Samsung KX is a place where people are invited to discover, interact with and learn new skills in a dynamic environment through a range of workshops, events and performances together with local community partners.

Tickets are bookable here for the Rylan Clark-Neal event that takes place on Wednesday 22nd January from 8pm to 9.30pm.

“We’re thrilled to announce Rylan as the latest celebrity speaker to join us for our new Thread Talks series here at Samsung KX. The launch of our new event space allows us to open our guests up to a world of digital culture and immersive experiences, we can’t wait to welcome Rylan and his fans for another fabulous evening of Twitter hilarity.” – Tanya Weller, Director of Samsung Showcase KX

Michelle Visage was recently a speaker at a Thread Talks event.