Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning to air on Crime+Investigation

The documentary series will air next month that looks into allegations against singer R. Kelly.

The follow-up documentary to the explosive Surviving R. Kelly will air as a five part series on Crime+Investigation next month.

The original, ground breaking documentary-series was based on the theme of ‘hiding in plain sight’. Kelly’s music itself often acted as a near confession to the constant rumours that were circulating, state A+E Networks. Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning will continue to tell the story with a three day special.

Following the release of the original documentary, viewers were left stunned by the programme’s survivors stories, with A+E noting ‘people around the globe rallied around [the alleged victims] as everyone calls for justice.’ With recent developments in the case, new tapes surfacing, and a possible arrest, the present-day investigations will be the spine of the new documentary special. But in order to understand what’s currently at stake, Crime+Investigation will dive deeper than ever before as to how they believe R. Kelly escaped previous trials and into larger, intellectual themes that surrounded the case both then and now.

R. Kelly – Robert Sylvester Kelly – has always denied there is any truth in the accusations against him and in a statement via his legal team told A+E Networks ‘R. Kelly has denied all claims relating to sexual assault, domestic violence/abuse and sexual misconduct with minors. Kelly’s lawyers note that their client has witness statements and evidence showing that he is innocent, but cannot release them [to the broadcaster] due to the ongoing active court case against him.’ His lawyer also went on to note that they believe that ‘R. Kelly is the subject of a smear campaign’ adding that ‘the accusers have not acted like victims’ going on to note ‘they have used their accusations to promote contemporaneous books, albums and speaking tours.’

Episode one, entitled It Hasn’t Stopped, will air on Monday February 3rd at 10pm. The second edition The Settlement Factory will be transmitted directly after episode one at 11pm. These episodes cover how at the premiere of Surviving R. Kelly a gun threat wreaks havoc while Tiffany Hawkins, the first person to attempt to hold R. Kelly legally responsible for his actions, breaks her silence and tells her story on camera after more than two decades

Episode three, Please Come Forward, will be broadcast at 10pm on Tuesday February 4th. In this edition R. Kelly faces his first round of criminal harges after the airing of Surviving R. Kelly, and survivor Jerhonda Pace reveals a shocking pact she made. An hour later at 11pm the fourth edition, After The Rescue, sees R. Kelly released from jail and takes to television where he joins Gayle King for what becomes a controversial interview. Following her rescue by her mother in Surviving R. Kelly, Dominique Gardner speaks on camera for the first time.

The final programme in the series, Bring Our Girls Home, will be screened on Wednesday February 5th at 10pm. As R. Kelly is taken into federal custody without bail, the families of Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary wonder if their daughters will ever return home.

R. Kelly hit the news two days ago when his current girlfriends Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage were allegedly seen dragging each other to the floor in a brutal TMz released video of their seemingly not-for-laughs fight.