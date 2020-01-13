Telly Today: January, 13th 2020 sees the return of Cold Feet to ITV.

ONE TO WATCH: COLD FEET, ITV, STV and UTV at 9pm BAFTA winning comedy drama, Cold Feet, returns for a ninth series from acclaimed creator and writer Mike Bullen and award winning producers Big Talk Productions. Starring James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson. At the end of series eight Jenny (Fay Ripley) was dealing with her cancer treatment and with husband Pete (John Thomson) by her side, preparing herself for the long road ahead; David (Robert Bathurst) was putting his life back together with the support of his friends; while Karen (Hermione Norris) and Adam (James Nesbitt) were figuring out the boundaries of their burgeoning relationship and the impact it had on the close knit group. In the first episode Adam finds himself in hot water at work, while his relationship with Karen continues to affect the group. Jenny’s finished her cancer treatment, but her struggle is far from over. David begins to see Mary in a new light. FATHER BROWN, BBC ONE at 2.15pm Mrs McCarthy strikes it lucky at the church bingo with the help of a fortune-teller. Mrs McCarthy (Sorcha Cusack) is stunned when her sister Roisin (Niamh Cusack) arrives in Kembleford. Roisin’s made friends with a fortune-teller named Trafalgar Devlin (Grant Masters) and wants Mrs McCarthy to meet him. Over a cup of tea, Trafalgar predicts the winning jackpot line numbers for the Hambleston Church bingo event run by Samuel Hinds (Nigel Betts). Later, at the church bingo, Mrs McCarthy buys a card with Trafalgar’s numbers on it and wins the jackpot prize, much to her astonishment! Meanwhile Anna Bailey (Alison Pargeter) is keen to speak to Father Brown (Mark Williams) urgently about some fraud she’s discovered. When Father Brown goes to see her the next morning to discuss the matter, he finds her dead. Her husband Peter (Graeme Hawley) is holding a bloodied murder weapon, and insisting it wasn’t him. But is Peter telling the truth?

CATCHING A KILLER: A DIARY FROM THE GRAVE, CHANNEL 4 at 9pm

When elderly teacher Peter Farquhar was found dead at home in the village of Maids Moreton in 2015, it was sad and unexpected, but no one thought it suspicious.

But 18 months later, when his neighbour Ann Moore-Martin also fell ill and died, the police decided to look again. The same young man, Ben Field, a would-be vicar and academic, had recently become part of both their lives and benefitted from both their wills.

Investigating these possible murders, by delving back in time through friends and loved ones’ memories of Peter and Ben’s relationship, police discover an almost unbelievable story of love and betrayal. And, through Peter’s diary, a voice from beyond the grave narrates this stranger-than-fiction tale.

MEDICAL POLICE, now streaming on NETFLIX

From the inimitable team behind Children’s Hospital, Medical Police follows two American physicians (Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel) stationed at a paediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil who unwittingly discover a civilization-threatening virus.

They’re soon recruited as secret government agents and find themselves in a race against time to find a cure, all the while uncovering a dark conspiracy at the centre of the outbreak.

Building on the legacy of its predecessor Children’s Hospital, Medical Police triples as an action-packed thriller, a mystery-wrapped love story and, ultimately, a globetrotting comedy series.

RIVER CITY, BBC SCOTLAND CHANNEL at 10pm

Ruby and Joe’s honeymoon period appears to have lost its shine as she grows suspicious of his behaviour. Confiding in Nicole, Ruby fears he’s cheating on her and the pair hatch a plan to uncover the truth. Snooping through his tablet, Ruby discovers Joe has been messaging someone called Blondie who he plans to meet later that afternoon.

Ruby comes face-to-face with her love rival but hides her true identity from the blissfully innocent teen. However, the whole thing has been witnessed from afar by Joe who takes out his frustrations on his pregnant girlfriend. Elsewhere, Lenny is horrified to discover Rory has hired a hitman to get rid of Bob for double crossing him. Lenny desperately tries to talk his son down, to make him see sense but his words fall on deaf ears.

So Lenny takes matters into his own hands, sending Bob away for his own safety along with his grandson Callum. Scarlett’s a woman on a mission – to be the next councillor for Shieldinch. However when Scarlett finds that Kim is clearly struggling after Isobel’s death, she knows she needs to step in and help, arranging a memorial for Isobel. However, there’s trouble in store when Bernie accidentally spills Isobel’s ashes.

CLASSIC CHOICE: SPECIAL BRANCH, TALKING PICTURES TV at 9pm

Thames Television’s classic police drama series following the exploits of the Special Branch of the Metropolitan Police. An elite group of officers tasked with protecting London from spies, terrorists, and subversives.

Tonight its an episode from 1970 entitled Not to Be Trusted. A scientist heading to a top secret research establishment poses a risk for Inman and his team. The episode stars Derren Nesbitt, Fulton Mackay and Morris Perry.