Michelle Keegan quits Our Girl

The actress is leaving the show to ‘explore other exciting opportunities’.

Keegan has played the role of army medic Georgie Lane in the BBC drama series since 2016, so far appearing in 17 episodes across 2 series.

Filming for a fourth season – now known to be Keegan’s last – recently took place in South Africa. Viewers can expect to see a positive Georgie who, having been promoted to Sergeant, is now training a new bunch of medics. Happily living back in Manchester with her family, Georgie is insistent to her friends in 2 Section that she is content with her new job and won’t be joining them on their upcoming deployment to Afghanistan, but an eventful night on the town changes everything.

“I’ve had the most incredible four years on the show. Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I’ve loved every second, so it was a very hard decision to make not to return,” Keegan said in a statement.

Original series star, Lacey Turner

Turner left the series to focus on her EastEnders commitments with Keegan replacing her in the drama

The military drama first aired as a one-off special in 2013 with EastEnders actress Lacey Turner in the lead role of Molly Dawes, a young working-class woman who joins the army to turn her life around. The Beeb were quick to take the show to series with the first being broadcast in 2014. Having made a fulltime return to EastEnders, Turner subsequently left the show with Keegan taking over as the series’ new lead.

“I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I’m so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it’s not the end just yet.” – Michelle Keegan

Keegan found fame as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street between 2008 and 2014, while her other credits include Ordinary Lies and Tina and Bobby.

The BBC is yet to comment on what her departure means for the future of Our Girl. The fourth series will air later in 2020.