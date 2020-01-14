Catherine Tyldesley takes to the slopes

Actress turned Strictly sensation, Catherine Tyldesley, recently took to the longest indoor real snow slope in the UK to add another skill to her extensive repertoire – skiing.

“I was really apprehensive about going onto the slope before today, but the course has built up my confidence. My instructor was fab and even though he had to coax me down the beginner slope to start with, I learnt the basics really quickly. I can now say I’ve skied on the longest indoor slope in the UK and I can’t wait to hit the mountains next!”

After taking part in one of TV’s notoriously difficult shows last year, Strictly Come Dancing, Catherine decided she wanted to push herself even further and learn a new ice-cool skill in just one day.

Swapping her dancing shoes for skis and her ballgown for thermals, Catherine took to the sub-zero temperatures of Chill Factore for its popular Guarantee to Ski course – six hours of tuition that promises to get absolutely anyone skiing, even if they’ve never even put on a pair of skis before.

Catherine covered ski basics from the best in the business; from how to put on skis to sidestepping, body posture to snow plough, until she progressed to the dizzying heights of Chill Factore’s 180m main slope with learning to turn.

Taking to the slope like a duck to water, Catherine explained that learning to ski now means she can go on family skiing holidays with her newfound confidence: “I’ve had the best day learning to ski at Chill Factore! My husband Tom is a really good snowboarder so I’ve always wanted to learn so that we can go on holiday as a family.”

Chill Factore’s Guarantee to Ski course is available from just £125 and can be taken over 3 weeks, 2 days or in a full day so you can learn in a timescale that suits you. What’s more, Chill Factore will offer extra lessons free of charge if you’re not sloping ready by the end of your course. It’s also available for snowboarding. Courses must be booked and taken by 1st March 2020. Start the new decade in style by ticking a new skill off your bucket list!

Born in Manchester, Catherine graduated from the Birmingham School of Acting in 2005 and picked up roles in BBC drama Lilies and ITV soap Emmerdale soon after. She then became a household name after joining Coronation Street in 2011, playing Eva Price up until her 2018 departure from the show.

She’s also starred in various soaps, sitcoms and dramas, including Holby City, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Sorted, Shameless, Trollied and 15 days. On top of all of that, Catherine’s a passionate songstress, releasing her debut album Rise in 2016.