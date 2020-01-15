Telly Today: January, 15th and BBC Two bring us Good Omens, ITV is back with Bradley and Barney Walsh while Channel 4 look at a murder in the woods.

ONE TO WATCH: GOOD OMENS, BBC TWO at 9pm

Michael Sheen and David Tennant lead an all-star cast in Good Omens, a humorous fantasy drama.

Equal parts humour and horror, fantasy and drama, this six-part series is written by Neil Gaiman and is based on the well-loved and internationally bestselling novel Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Gaiman. Sheen stars as the fussy angel / rare-book dealer Aziraphale, while Tennant plays his opposite number, the fast-living demon Crowley, both of whom have lived among Earth’s mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle and of each other. So it’s really terrible news for both of them that, if Heaven and Hell have their way, the world will end on Saturday. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan. Except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist… Aziraphale and Crowley agree to join forces in order to prevent Armageddon. They attempt to raise the Antichrist in a balanced and human way, but are they focusing their efforts in the right direction?

BRADLEY WALSH AND SON: BREAKING DAD, ITV, STV and UTV at 8pm

Bradley and Barney leave the beaches of Florida behind and head north into the mountains of Georgia, hoping for a sighting of the legendary Big Foot. First they arrive at Tallulah Falls, featured in one of Bradley’s favourite films – Deliverance, from 1972. As they cross the bridge to admire the falls in all their glory, Bradley spots some ferocious white-water rapids and immediately fears the worst.

With Barney’s persuasion, they head four miles down the road to South Carolina, to tackle a three-mile stretch of the Chattooga River by canoe, for some epic scenery and class four rapids. With Bradley left in need of a whisky, they head to a Hillbilly Jam for a nightcap and to experience the mountain tradition of clog dancing. Performing at the event is five-time World Banjo Champion and octogenarian Raymond Fairchild with his band. Bradley embarrasses Barney by insisting he does a duet with Raymond on his ukulele.

24 HOURS IN POLICE CUSTODY: SPECIAL, CHANNEL 4 at 10pm

Murder In The Woods is a feature-length edition of 24 Hours in Police Custody that takes viewers behind the scenes of a police investigation into the pre-mediated and brutal murder of a young man.

On a bleak January morning, police are called to the middle of the woods in Hinchingbrooke Country Park in Cambridgeshire, after a dog walker finds a blood-soaked body. Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop of the Bedfordshire, Cambridge and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit is called to the scene. His immediate assessment is that ‘It feels like an execution’, and it quickly becomes clear that with no witnesses and no CCTV in the woods there are few clues for him to work with.

DCI Gallop discovers that the victim’s closest friends are part of a network of cannabis dealers in Huntingdon, of which the police have no previous knowledge. He believes he knows who was behind the murder but with no witnesses, to the crime he has very little evidence to build a case. Cameras follow the twists and turns of the investigation as detectives decide to arrest the victim’s friends in the hope that in an interview, they will reveal what really happened and why someone wanted him dead. This is the real-life drama of the police’s search for justice for a grieving family where the reality of what happened turns out to be more compelling than fiction.

SNAPPED, SKY CRIME at 9pm

In an eye-opening two-episode special, Snapped takes a close look at the notorious Drew Peterson –a master manipulator and convicted murderer.

A retired police officer, Peterson first came into the public eye when his fourth wife, Sally Peterson, disappeared in 2007. Peterson claims that she had run off with another man, but Sally’s family maintain that Drew, already convicted for the 2004 murder of his third wife, is responsible for her murder.

THE HEALING POWERS OF DUDE, now streaming on NETFLIX

In this Netflix family comedy series an 11-year-old Noah Ferris (Jace Chapman) is struggling with a social anxiety disorder that can make the simplest everyday activities feel like he’s drowning in quicksand. But after years of homeschooling, Noah bravely decides that he wants to give middle school a chance and perhaps even make some friends he’s not related to.

To help him navigate his new environment, his parents (Tom Everett Scott and Larisa Oleynik) get Noah a scruffy, high-energy emotional support dog called Dude (Steve Zahn). While Dude’s a novice with a short attention span and a distracting obsession with treats, what he lacks in experience, he makes up for in charm, spunk and wanting the best for Noah.

If this unlikely pair can find a way to overcome their differences and work together, they may just survive everything from wisecracking pre-teens to a cat-obsessed school principal and make it through the school year.

CLASSIC CHOICE: NEVER THE TWAIN, FORCES TV at 8pm

Another chance to see the first series of Never The Twain on Forces TV. Tonight series one continues with episode 3 and 4. In the first outing of the sitcom created by Johnnie Mortimer, that follows Oliver Smallbridge, played by Windsor Davies, and Simon Peel, played by Donald Sinden, as antiques dealers who are also bitter enemies following a falling-out having been business partners and next-door neighbours.

They are engaged in a continuous game of one-upmanship, however, find themselves forced to endure more of each other when their respective children are in love and want to marry as soon as possible. The fathers are forced to reluctantly accept the relationship and marriage. Tonight in A Night at the Opera Oliver poaches Simon’s daily help Mrs Greives so Simon beings a plot of pure revenge. The second episode, A Matched Pair, sees Simon delighted at the news Oliver’s shop has been burgled.