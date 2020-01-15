Oti Mabuse to visit South Africa in BBC One special

The Greatest Dancer Judge will show us a land of beauty, diversity, and hope.

In a one-off BBC One special, and eight years after she left home, Oti Mabuse is going back to her country of birth to show us her South Africa.

The Strictly Come Dancing star will travel across the country starting with the nostalgic and familiar landscape of her childhood in Mabopane near Pretoria. She will follow roads she has travelled with her family, meet old and new friends, and complete a road trip full of surprises.

“To be asked by the BBC to do my very own documentary about something that is so close to my heart is an absolute privilege and I am deeply humbled. I can’t wait to show the viewers where I grew up and take them on the journey that got me to where I am today. I truly hope they love South Africa like I do.” – Oti Mabuse

Oti’s South African Odyssey will air in an hour-long slot and is produced by Plimsoll for BBC One.

“We’re looking forward to taking BBC One’s dancing sensation Oti Mabuse back to her home in South Africa, to show us the country she believes is often misunderstood, in Oti’s South African Odyssey.” – Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment

The corporation has also confirmed that 2020 will see further episodes of Romesh Ranganathan’s BBC Two topical comedy show, The Ranganation.

Romesh will once again be joined by The Ranganation, his 25-strong focus group, as well as celebrity guests in a funny, topical look at modern Britain. Angels Of The North will also be back on BBC Three for another candid tour of Longlox, one of the most Instagrammable super salons in the north east.

“We will be seeing the return of Romesh Ranganathan’s topical comedy show The Ranganation, which was BBC Two’s biggest new entertainment show for under 45s and 16-34s since 2016, and Angels of the North returns to BBC Three for a no holds barred insight into Sammyjo’s hair extensions super salon in Tyneside.” – Phillips added

The BBC is currently channelling its efforts into attracting more viewers aged between 16 and 34, with Broadcast noting that the Director General was set to deliver an internal speech today in which he would endeavour to target funds at the demographic.