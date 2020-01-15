Gordon Ramsay to front The Apprentice style cooking show for BBC One

The fiery chef will put Future Food Stars through hell as they compete for a life-changing reward.

Ramsay – best known for Hell’s Kitchen and his Kitchen Nightmares series – is to front an eight-part competition series to hunt down the UK’s most exciting and innovative new food and drink entrepreneurs.

“I can’t wait to search across the country unearthing some of Britain’s most entrepreneurial talent. I’ve spent the last 21 years at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay nurturing, supporting and mentoring some of Great Britain’s greatest chefs and that’s truly why I think investing in the next generation of talented individuals is so important!” – Gordon Ramsay

The Apprentice style show will see the famously short-tempered chef put 12 candidates through their paces in a series of challenges inspired by his highly-successful career.

A life-changing award awaits the winner. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only angel investor who’ll put them through hell…

“Outspoken and world famous Gordon Ramsay is coming to BBC One with his new show Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars – Gordon is hugely popular with audiences of all ages and he promises to put 12 entrepreneurs through their paces as they compete for Gordon’s investment in their food and drink ideas.” – Katie Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars is a Studio Ramsay production for BBC One.

The BBC’s Controller of Entertainment, Katie Phillips, recently told Broadcast that the corporation was seeking to increase its 16-34 audience share, noting that her genre will play a significant role in this. Broadcast claims that higher-ups at the Beeb were rattled by an internal document that revealed the broadcaster’s weekly linear reach among 16-34s had dropped below 50% between April and September 2019.