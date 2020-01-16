Telly Today: Thursday, January 16th and its Gino’s last Italian journey.

ONE TO WATCH: GINO’S ITALIAN EXPRESS, ITV and UTV at 8.30pm

Gino D’Acampo in his home country of Italy has been experiencing it like never before. Over the past eight weeks he has travelled on Italy’s railways, taking in spectacular landscapes on some of the most scenic train journeys in Europe.

The last episode of the series sees Gino taking a railway adventure to picturesque Lake Iseo. Often overshadowed by its big sisters, Garda and Como, Lake Iseo is a real hidden gem. After getting the train from Bergamo Gino starts his day out on the lake fishing for sardines, surrounded by the beautiful mountains.

He takes his catch and prepares a dish of grilled fish for passengers on a very special train – Treno dei Sapore. This is a tourist train, taking guests along the lake side and into the Franciacorta region and whilst they enjoy the views they also get a 7 course meal – with today’s starter cooked by Gino.

Next Gino swaps the train for a handcrafted boat, made by Master Craftsman Andrea, who takes him across the lake to Monte Isola, the biggest lake island in Europe. Here Gino meets the island’s Mayor and finds out what life is like on Monte Isola, before making poached pears in red wine and vanilla.

DEATH IN PARADISE, BBC ONE at 9pm

D.I. Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and the team are called out to an art studio on Saint Marie when acclaimed artist, Donna Harman (Louise Brealey), is found dead having been left in her workshop alone.

Suspicion immediately falls on the only three people close to the crime, Anthony (Caleb Frederick), Max (Alexander Vlahos) and Sandrine (Vivienne Acheampong) but with no one entering the studio between the time Donna returned to start on her next masterpiece and being found dead, the scene paints a tricky picture. Only a solitary can of ‘Boomting’ seems to hold the answer but with the added complication of Donna’s art dealer, Patti Grenson (Barbara Flynn) and an art collector, Terry Minto (Matt King), entering the fray, the team find it hard to piece the investigation together. Meanwhile, Jack is confused by his unexpected but blossoming feelings for Anna (Nina Wadia).

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN: EUROPEAN ROAD TRIP 2, SKY ONE at 9pm

Joined by Alan Carr and Romesh Ranganathan, Freddie and Jamie continue their European challenges as they head to La Tomatina festival in Spain, where 20,000 people gather to throw tonnes of ripe tomatoes at each other.

Once that chaos is over, they bid farewell to Alan and Romesh and head back to Barcelona to meet new teammates Lee Mack and Sam Quek and take part in a treasure diving challenge at the biggest tank at the local aquarium – which also happens to be the shark tank.

NAKED ATTRACTION, CHANNEL 4 at 10pm

Now you know if this really was about science, us the viewer would have the boobs, bush and balls blurred out – not to mention the wrinkly old willies. But that wouldn’t get the ratings, so once more Channel 4 whip out the wares. Tonight Alex from Bristol has never had a serious relationship.

A 27-year-old flight attendant with a turbulent love life, he wants Naked Attraction’s help so that he can land himself a man fit for the long haul. Laura from Gloucestershire is a 26-year-old horse-loving country girl who is sick and tired of always backing the wrong pony.

With Naked Attraction’s help, she hopes to find a sexy stallion to ride all night long.

BEST HOME COOK, BBC ONE at 8pm

The search for the Best Home Cook continues as Mary Berry, the queen of home cooking, Michelin starred chef Angela Hartnett and produce expert, Chris Bavin, put the remaining eight talented home cooks to the test.

The cooks, now very happily sharing a house, need to put friendships aside as they face this week’s competitive challenges. Thankfully Claudia Winkleman is on hand to keep everyone’s spirits high and to support the cooks at every step of the way. This week Mary challenges the cooks to produce their Ultimate Sunday brunch, with a stipulation that the dish must include eggs. With only an hour to present their finished dishes it may be the shortest Ultimate yet, but that doesn’t mean the cooks keep things simple. They all push themselves to the limit in their efforts to impress the judges.

CLASSIC CHOICE: FATHER DEAR FATHER, FORCES TV at 6pm

It’s another double-bill from the Thames Television sitcom archives. Father Dear Father is the sitcom following the life of a single divorced father and his two daughters. The comedy ran for seven series from 1968 to 1973 and starred Patrick Cargill as the lead, Patrick Glover; with Natasha Pyne as daughter Anna and Ann Holloway as daughter Karen.

Episodes tonight come from the third series with One Dog and His Man first to air at 6pm. Annoyed that his dog, HG, has chewed up the manuscript of his latest book, Patrick gives him away to Ian, his publisher, earning the disapproval of Nanny (played by Noel Dyson) and his daughters, who are shocked that he was so callous. When Ian’s house is burgled, the police work out that it was the dog who let the burglars in.

At 6.30 the episode It’s Never Too Late sees Patrick’s mother (Joyce Carey) remind him that Karen never had a proper christening. Patrick and Barbara (Ursula Howells) decide to rectify this and go to see their local vicar.

The vicar is expecting a couple who are about to get married and assumes this is Patrick and Barbara. In their innocence they answer all his questions, unaware that they are at cross purposes. The big day arrives and the vicar is about to marry Patrick and Barbara when Bill, long jealous that Barbara wants her ex-husband back, clouts Patrick. Ultimately the misunderstanding is resolved and the christening proceeds.